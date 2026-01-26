UChicago Medicine AdventHealth in Plainfield adds new family physician

UChicago Medicine AdventHealth Medical Group in Plainfield has announced the addition of Dr. Danique Lippens to its primary care team, according to a recent news release.

Lippens is board-certified in family medicine with clinical interests in preventive care, integrative medicine and women’s health, according to the release.

She received her medical degree from Caribbean Medical University and completed her residency at Ascension St. Mary and Elizabeth Family Medicine Residency, according to the release.

Lippens’ care philosophy centers on a holistic approach to health that emphasizes prevention, wellness and the unique needs of each individual within a family unit, according to the release.

“She focuses on empowering patients with the knowledge and tools to make informed decisions while building lasting relationships that support long-term well-being,” according to the release.

Lippens speaks Dutch, English, Papiamentu and Spanish.

To schedule an appointment or for more information, visit chicagolandfindadoctor.com or call 815-254-2403.