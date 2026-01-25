Yorkville wins fifth consecutive Southwestern Prairie Conference boys wrestling championship

Yorkville’s Landon Jenkins works against Romeoville’s Pedro Hernandez in the SouthWest Prairie Conference 120 pound championship on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026 in Minooka. (Gary Middendorf)

Death, taxes and Yorkville winning the Southwest Conference Prairie boys wrestling championship. There are some things in life people can always count on.

Yorkville brought home its fifth consecutive SPC championship Saturday at Minooka, scoring 220.5 points. Minooka finished second with 209 and Joliet West was third with 196.5.

The Foxes sent seven wrestlers to the finals on Saturday and three of them brought home the gold. It was another banner performance and one that Yorkville coach Jake Oster was unsurprised by.

“We’ve had a pretty tough schedule so this should be no problem at all for us,” Oster said. “With the competition we wrestled throughout the year this should be like a day off or easier day. There’s good teams here like Joliet West and Minooka, but overall this is probably our easiest tournament of the year.”

There was a steep drop from the top three scoring teams to the rest of the conference. After West, the next highest scoring group was Plainfield South at 109 while Plainfield North was right behind them at 106.5. Everyone else was under 100.

Bolingbrook freshman Julian Medina make quick work of Joliet West’s Casey Koerner at 106. Medina needed just 49 seconds to pin Koerner and get the win.

“I just went out there with the mentality that I had to score points,” Medina said. “That’s the mindset I have going into Regionals.”

Joliet West lost the 106 pound match, but got on the board with the 113 pound contest. Nick Murdock-Schey won a 4-2 decision over Plainfield East’s Brian Tejada.

“I just knew I could do it,” Murdock-Schey said. “All the practice we’ve been doing has led us up to this.”

Yorkville got its first champion of the day in the 120 pound bracket. Landon Jenkins downed Romeoville’s Pedro Hernandez with a pin early in the third round to earn the win.

“It feels good,” Jenkins said. “I just had to keep the pace up. Always gotta keep going and moving. If you stop moving, it gives your opponent a chance to do what they want.”

Aiden Durell gave Plainfield North a championship at 126 pounds via technical fall late in the second round after his takedown put him up 19-4 against Joliet West’s Jakob Crandall.

The host Indians picked up a championship medal at 132 pounds via Maddux Tindal. The top seeded wrestler in his weight class, Tindal bested Yorkville’s Nathan Craft by technical fall with two seconds left in the match.

Oswego earned the title at 138 pounds. Aiden Ortiz won a 4-1 decision over the Foxes’ Nolan Chrisse to make it happen. They made it two consecutive titles when Dillon Griffin beat Plainfield East’s Camden McCloskey by 12-4 major decision at 144.

The Foxes picked up their second champion of the day at the 150 pound spot. Donovan Rosauer won a tight 4-1 decision over Coehn Weber of Joliet West to all but guarantee Yorkville’s team victory.

Minooka made a run at it, though. The Indians’ Mason Vogt downed Donncha Souza of Yorkville at 157 pounds by technical fall midway through the second. The Indians made it even more interesting when Kaden Meyer won a 13-1 major decision over Joliet West’s Aiden Brown at 165.

Yorkville basically locked it up with a title at 175 pounds. Caleb Viscogliosi won a 10-1 major decision over Joliet West’s Tristan Radeke to ensure the team title.

Plainfield South picked up an individual title at 190 pounds as Chase Pierceall beat Minooka’s Santino Capodice via 11-6 decision to bring home the gold for the Cougars.

Joliet West picked up one final victory on the day at 215 with Jacob Tyderek winning a 7-1 decision over Plainfield North’s Jack Nowicki. Finally, Minooka’s Robbie Murphy beat Xavion Ulloa from Yorkville at 285 by a 3-0 decision to give the hosts another gold medal.

Oswego took sixth place as a team with 92.5 points thanks in large part to their two champions. Plainfield East was seventh with 70.5, just ahead of Plainfield Central with 70. Bolingbrook scored 65.5 to take ninth.

Oswego East (10th, 38.5), Joliet Central (11th, 35.5) and Romeoville (12th, 35) rounded out the competitors.