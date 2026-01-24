Bolingbrook and Romeoville high schools named to 2025 AP School Honor Roll

Valley View School Community Unit School District 365U has two high schools, one in Romeoville and one in Bolingbrook. (Provided by Valley View School District U365)

Bolingbrook and Romeoville high schools have been named to the 2025 Advanced Placement Program School Honor Roll, earning AP Silver distinction.

The AP School Honor Roll recognizes schools with AP programs that deliver results for students while broadening participation, according to a news release from Valley View School District 365U.

Schools can earn this recognition annually based on criteria that reflect a commitment to increasing college-going culture, providing opportunities for students to earn college credit and maximizing college readiness.

In the 2024-25 school year, Bolingbrook had 61% of its seniors take at least one AP exam during their high school tenure. Meanwhile 42% of seniors scored a 3 or higher on at least one AP exam, and 22% of seniors took five or more AP exams, according to District 365U.

Romeoville had 57% of seniors take at least one AP exam during their high school tenure. Overall, 42% of seniors scored a 3 or higher on at least one AP exam, and 30% of seniors took five or more AP exams, according to District 365U.