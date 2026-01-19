The Herald-News Weekend Rewind: Minooka, Lincoln-Way West open postseason with team championships

At the La Salle-Peru Regional contested Friday at Illinois Valley Super Bowl, the Minooka boys bowling team rolled to a regional championship led by individual champion Ben Clark’s six-game 1,338 series (266, 246, 224 high games) and runner-up Nolan Anderson’s 1,334 (254, 227, 223).

“I was just trying to stay consistent and stay slow,” Clark said, “because I didn’t want to get myself going faster and start tugging the ball. It obviously goes downhill from there.

“We came in here expecting big things. We always have big goals, set by the big guy (coach Derrick Rapsky) himself. He always expects lot of us, and it’s good we were able to come out here and show up.”

Will Simpson with a 1,228 (234, 232) was also a top-10 finisher for Minooka, which advanced to the Morris Sectional.

At Lockport, Lincoln-West won that regional championship with a 6,823, led by Ryan Richter’s championship-claiming 1,496 series. Lockport (led by Aaron Chrusciel’s 1,346) and Lincoln-Way Central (Jacob Rob the high roller with a 1,379) also advanced as teams.

At Oswego East, Joliet West (5,998) scored an advancement-worthy second-place finish in its regional, led by David Brunner’s six-game 1,404 and Michael Schlottmann’s 1,220.

Girls Basketball: Minooka at Oswego East Minooka's Madelyn Kiper (31) puts up a shot over Oswego East's Annabelle Williams (2) during their basketball game between Minooka at Oswego East Friday, Jan 16, 2026 in Oswego. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

Minooka girls fall in thriller at Oswego East

Oswego East’s Aubrey Lamberti broke her school’s scoring record, and she needed to in order to turn away the Minooka girls basketball team Friday in a 71-67 thriller in Southwest Prairie Conference play.

Kent State commit Madelyn Kiper scored 35 for Minooka (15-6, 6-2).

The teams were tied 52-52 after three quarters, and Minooka twice led in the fourth, the second time at 59-58 on Jaelle Hamilton’s 3-pointer with 4:27 left. But the Indians had three turnovers in a four-possession stretch while the Wolves surged ahead.

“Two good teams, back-and-forth game, a few things went against us in the fourth quarter,” Minooka coach John Placher said. “We gave up too many layups and had too many turnovers. Can’t do that in a game like that.”

Other notable weekend action

The Joliet Central girls wrestling team won the championship at the 10-team Rich Township Raptor Invite, with crosstown rival Joliet West placing third. Central’s Leilani Robles won the title at 155 pounds, while teammate Shaila Aguirre won at 110. Joliet West’s Mackenzie Mielke won the title at 115. ... Plainfield East’s boys basketball team topped Plainfield Central 68-59, paced by KJ Miller’s 26 points. ... Morris’ boys basketball team fell 58-35 to Interstate 8 Conference leader Kaneland despite 11 points from RJ Kennedy, and 57-46 to Pittsfield in Seneca’s MLK Shootout, with Kennedy scoring 14 more. ... Brady Pettigrew piled up 33 points in Bolingbrook’s 74-60 win over Yorkville. ... Joliet West’s boys wrestling team survived a home test from Naperville North 39-30 on Friday. ... Ottawa’s girls basketball team scored a hard-fought, 44-41 win at Morris despite 21 points and 14 rebounds from Lily Hansen. ... Joliet Catholic boys wrestling brought home the championship of the Geneseo Invitational, led by champions Adante Washington (138 pounds), Colton Schultz (113), Kane Robles (106), Lukas Foster (126), Matthew Laird (144) and Nolan Vogel (157).