Ben Clark, Minooka boys bowling roll to regional championships: The Herald-News Friday Roundup

Boys bowling

Minooka takes title in Peru: At the La Salle-Peru Regional contested Friday at Illinois Valley Super Bowl, the Minooka Indians rolled to a regional championship led by individual regional champion Ben Clark’s six-game 1,338 series (266, 246, 224 high games) and runner-up Nolan Anderson’s 1,334 (254, 227, 223).

“I was just trying to stay consistent and stay slow,” Clark said, “because I didn’t want to get myself going faster and start tugging the ball. It obviously goes downhill from there. ...

“We came in here expecting big things. We always have big goals, set by the big guy (coach Derrick Rapsky) himself. He always expects lot of us, and it’s good we were able to come out here and show up.”

Will Simpson with a 1,228 (234, 232) was also a top-10 finisher for Minooka, which advanced to the Morris Sectional.

Lockport Regional: At the Lockport Regional at Strike and Spare II in Lockport, Lincoln-Way West captured the team title with a score of 6,823. Ryan Richter won the individual title with a total of 1,496. Nick Dul, Liam Letherby, Patrick Berlin, and Matt Staniszewski advanced to next weeks Naperville Cental sectional. Lockport advanced as a team, totaling 1,346 points from Aaron Chrusciel. Lincoln-Way Central also advanced, led by Jacob Rob, who rolled a 1,379 series. Lucas Shikora and Alex Pawlikowski of Lemont and Nathan Denson and Anthony Kantor of Joliet Central, along with Frank Bakon of Lincoln-Way East advanced as individuals.

Boys basketball

Lockport 81, Bradley-Bourbonnais 41: At Lockport, Nedas Venckus scored 25 and Nojus Venckus hit five 3-pointers, finishing with 20 as the Porters cruised to the SouthWest Suburban win. Trace Schaaf added 13 points and Nate Munson dished out 12 assists for Lockport (13-4, 5-2).

Lincoln-Way East 65, Andrew 52: At Frankfort, the Griffins improved to 9-10 overall and 4-4 in the SWSC with the win.

Kaneland 58, Morris 35: At Morris, RJ Kennedy led Morris with 11 points and five boards as they fell to the unbeaten Knights in an Interstate Eight contest.

Plainfield East 68, Plainfield Central 59: At Plainfield, KJ Miller poured in 26 points to lead the Bengals in the Southwest Prairie. Nana Atakorah added 13 points and Alijah Little 10 for East (12-8).

Bolingbrook 74, Yorkville 60: At Yorkville, Brady Pettigrew unloaded for 33 points as the Raiders rolled to the SPC win. TJ Williams added 11 and Elijah Anderson added 10 for the Brook (12-5, 8-0).

Manteno 51, Wilmington 47: At Wilmington, the Wildcats fell to the Panthers in the Illinois Central Eight.

Gardner-South Wilmington 60, Donovan 49: At Gardner, the Panthers picked up the win in the River Valley Conference.

Pittsfield 59, Seneca 39: At Seneca, James Zydon led the way for the Irish with 12 points. Zeb Maxwell added 10 for Seneca.

Oswego 53, Plainfield North 36: At Oswego, sophomore Tommy Potts led the way for the Tigers with seven points in the SPC loss to the Panthers.

Homewood-Flossmoor 71, Lincoln-Way West 67: At New Lenox, the Warriors fell to the Vikings in the SWSC.

Leo 55. Providence 41: At Chicago, sophomore Jayden Wyett finished with 17 points to lead the Celtics.

Boys wrestling

Illini Classic: At New Lenox, Lincoln-Way Central sits in third, Minooka fifth, and Lincoln-Way West sixth after day one of competition. The Knights have eight wrestlers in the championship bracket. Minooka has nine and West also has nine.

Comet Classic: At Braidwood, the host Comets sit in sixth place after the first day. R-C has seven wrestlers still alive in the championship bracket. Wilmington has four, as does Seneca into Saturday’s finals.

Joliet West 39, Naperville North 30: At Joliet, Carter Kehr, Ashton McClain, Aiden Kehr, Jacques Bongo, Liam Nichtula, Zachary Nichtula, Anthony Walker and Noah Ray-Tyus won matches for the Tigers.

Girls wrestling

Hawk Invite: At Hoffman Estates, after the first day of competition, Lincoln-Way Co-Op holds the lead in the team race followed by Minooka. Lincoln-Way has 15 wrestlers in the championship round to lead the field. Minooka has 14.