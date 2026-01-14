Drake Been ties school record in Lincoln-Way West win: Tuesday’s Herald News Sports Roundup.

Boys basketball

Lincoln-Way West 71, Stagg 51: At New Lenox, Drake Been poured in a game-high 31 points and tied a school record with nine 3-pointers to lead the Warriors to the win. Eiden Kubilius added 16 and Jackson Bills 11 for West (11-8, 4-3).

Minooka 51, Plainfield South 43: At Minooka, Nate Gonzalez led a balanced attack for the Indians with 11 points and five boards. Nehemiah Brown added 10 points as Minooka improved to 10-8 overall with the Southwest Prairie Conference win.

Lockport 67, Andrew 57: At Tinley Park, Nedas Venckus led the way with 21 points as the Porters picked up the win in the SouthWest Suburban. Trace Schaaf added 14 and Nojus Venckus 11 for Lockport (14-4).

Lincoln-Way East 68, Sandburg 59: At Frankfort, the Griffins won in the SWSC.

Lincoln-Way Central 50, Bradley-Bourbonnais 42: At Bourbonnais, Nick Brzezniak led the way for the Knights with 16 as LWC captured the SWSC contest. Nolan Morrill added 13 and Micah Evanas 12 for LWC (12-5, 5-2).

Lemont 60, Evergreen Park 55: At Lemont, Ryan Crane went for 19 to lead Lemont in the South Suburban Red. Julian Overton added 15, and Zane Schneider scored 13 for Lemont (10-6, 4-0).

Wilmington 43, Herscher 40: At Herscher, Declan Moran scored 16 to lead the Wildcats. Brysen Meents added 11 and Ryan Kettman 10 for Wilmington (11-4).

Coal City 47, Seneca 39: At Seneca, Dane Noffsinger led the way for the Coalers with 18 points. Gavin Berger chipped in with 13, and Carter Nicholson added 10 for Coal City (7-9). Zeb Maxwell led Seneca (7-9) with 10 points.

Yorkville 58, Romeoville 33: At Yorkville, the Spartans fell to the Foxes in the SPC.

St. Anne 52, Gardner-South Wilmington 45: At St. Anne, the Panthers fell to 9-9 overall and 6-1 in the River Valley Conference.

De La Salle 67, Providence 34: At Chicago, the Celtics fell to the Meteors in the Chicago Catholic League.

Girls basketball

Lockport 58, Andrew 42: At Lockport, Katie Peetz scored 13 and grabbed 12 boards to lead the Porters in the SWSC. Evelyn Ingram matched Peetz with 13 points. Lockport improved to 17-5.

Lincoln-Way West 42, Stagg 31: At Palos Hills, the Warriors picked up the win in the SWSC.

Oswego 56, Plainfield East 41: At Plainfield, the Bengals fell to the Panthers in the SPC.

Minooka 68, Plainfield South 53: At Plainfield, the Indians earned the win over the Cougars in the SPC.

Bolingbrook 57, Joliet West 22: At Joliet, the Raiders cruised past the Tigers in the SPC.

Evergreen Park 51, Lemont 40: At Evergreen Park, Lemont dropped a SSC Red game.

Sycamore 65, Morris 52: At Sycamore, Morris fell to the Spartans in an Interstate 8 matchup.

Grace Christian 50, Gardner-South Wilmington 39: At Gardner, Maddie Simms led the Panthers with 17 points in the loss.