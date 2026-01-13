What we know: Timeline of investigation into Joliet school custodian for child sex abuse materials

Jeremy Ledesma, 23, was charged on Jan. 9, 2025, with possession of child sex abuse materials following a Will County Sheriff's Office investigation. (Felix Sarver / Inset photo provided by Will County Sheriff's Office)

Will County Undersheriff Dan Jungles provided a timeline of the investigation that led to Jeremy Ledesma, 23, a Joliet Public Schools District 86 custodian, to face a charge of child sex abuse materials possession.

Ledesma was removed from district facilities when school officials learned of the investigation and he is suspended without pay pending discharge, according to District 86 Superintendent Theresa Rouse.

Investigation timeline:

• May 21, 2025: Will County Sheriff’s Office received an Internet Crimes Against Children tip regarding a Snapchat message that contained possible child sexual abuse material.

• May 29, 2025: Detectives begin obtaining numerous subpoenas from various internet providers, social media companies and computer application companies. Upon receiving and reviewing all materials received from the subpoenas, detectives had to obtain a search warrant.

• July 20, 2025: Detectives obtained a search warrant for the social media company Snapchat.

• Aug. 13, 2025: Detectives received information from Snapchat and review the findings.

• Sept. 29, 2025: Detectives obtained a search warrant for Ledesma’s residence.

• Sept. 30, 2025: Detectives search the residence and attempt to speak with Ledesma, who refused to speak about any matters involving the search or unlawful images.

• Oct 3, 2025: Detectives received information from forensic examination of the items collected at the residence. Several evidence items believed to be child sexual abuse material were located. The sheriff’s office learned Ledesma was a janitor for District 86. Once the unlawful images were found on Ledesma’s devices, district officials were advised Ledesma was the subject of the investigation, as well as the nature of the investigation.

• Oct. 8, 2025: The completed case was turned over to the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office for review for an arrest warrant.

• Jan. 7, 2026: The sheriff’s office received information from the state’s attorney’s office that Ledesma would be charged with possession of child sex abuse materials.

• Jan. 8, 2026: Detectives obtained the arrest warrant and took Ledesma into custody at his residence. Ledesma was taken to the Will County jail to await a detention hearing.