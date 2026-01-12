Joliet school custodian faces charges of child sex abuse materials possession

A custodian for Joliet Public Schools District 86 faces charges of possession of child sex abuse materials.

On Friday, Jeremy Ledesma, 23, of Joliet, was charged with possessing photos and videos of child sex abuse materials between Feb. 15, 2025 and Sept. 30, 2025.

The charges were the result of a Will County Sheriff’s Office investigation that began with a cyber tip on May 21, 2025, according to a court filing from the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The investigation led to a search warrant at Ledesma’s residence on Sept. 20, 2025.

During the investigation, detectives found videos that were not child sex abuse materials but did show children, which appeared to have been taken at Eisenhower Academy, prosecutors said. The school is one of 21 within District 86.

The videos showed children playing on the playground and a male voice could be heard yelling about getting a picture of a boy, prosecutors said.

In a statement, District 86 Superintendent Theresa Rouse said the district was notified that Ledesma was the subject of a police investigation in October 2025.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we immediately removed him from our facilities on October 3, 2025, and placed him on leave. He has not returned to any of our schools since that time,” Rouse said.

Rouse said the charges do not allege any criminal conduct occurred on school property.

“We will continue to cooperate fully with the police, however, details of this ongoing criminal investigation and videos have not been shared with us,” Rouse said.

Ledesma has been “suspended without pay pending discharge,” Rouse said.