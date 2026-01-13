Joliet District 86 board to consider firing custodian charged with possession of child sex abuse materials

Joliet Public Schools District 86 covers 26.4 square miles in Joliet and includes 15 elementary schools, four junior high schools, one early childhood center and one alternative school. (Shaw Media file photo)

The Joliet Public Schools District 86 board will consider firing a custodian on Wednesday who is facing a charge of child sex abuse materials.

The resolution to terminate the employment of Jeremy Ledesma, 23, of Joliet, is on the agenda for the 6 p.m. Board of School Inspectors meeting on Wednesday at Lynne Thigpen Elementary School, 207 S. Midland Ave., Joliet.

Ledesma is a custodian who is facing a charge of child sex abuse materials following an investigation by the Will County Sheriff’s Office.

Ledesma is in the Will County jail awaiting a detention hearing scheduled for Thursday. Prosecutors have petitioned for Ledesma to remain in jail under the SAFE-T Act as he awaits trial.

Jeremy Ledesma (Photo provided by Will County Sheriff's Office)

The charges against Ledesma were filed last Friday. The charges alleged Ledesma possessed photos and videos of child sex abuse materials between Feb. 15, 2025 and Sept. 30, 2025.

The charges were the result of a Will County Sheriff’s Office investigation that began with a cyber tip on May 21, 2025, according to a court filing from the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office.

During the investigation, detectives found videos that were not child sex abuse materials but did show children, which appeared to have been taken at Eisenhower Academy, prosecutors said. The school is one of 21 within District 86.

The videos showed children playing on the playground and a male voice could be heard yelling about getting a picture of a boy, prosecutors said.

When detectives found images of child sex abuse materials on devices belonging to Ledesma, they notified District 86 officials, Will County Undersheriff Dan Jungles said.

“Officials were advised that Jeremy Ledesma was the subject of an ongoing criminal investigation and the nature of the investigation,” Jungles said.

In a letter to parents, Eisenhower Academy Principal Nicole Bottigliero said the “safety and wellbeing of our students and staff is, and will always be, our top priority.”

“I ask that we refrain from speculation or discussion of this matter with students, families, or one another, and that any questions or concerns be directed to the administration,” Bottigliero’s letter said.

District 86 Superintendent Theresa Rouse speaks at the ground breaking ceremony for Gompers Junior High School on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf)

In a statement, District 86 Superintendent Theresa Rouse said the district was notified that Ledesma was the subject of a police investigation in October 2025.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we immediately removed him from our facilities on October 3, 2025, and placed him on leave. He has not returned to any of our schools since that time,” Rouse said.

Rouse said the charges do not allege any criminal conduct occurred on school property.

“We will continue to cooperate fully with the police, however, details of this ongoing criminal investigation and videos have not been shared with us,” Rouse said.

Ledesma passed all required state and FBI criminal background checks before the district hired him in 2022, Rouse said.