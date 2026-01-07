Joliet taking card payments at Ottawa St. parking deck starting Monday

New payment machines were installed near the old ticket machines at the Ottawa Street parking deck in Joliet by October. (Felix Sarver)

The city of Joliet parking deck on Ottawa Street will begin taking card payments on Monday.

The transition gives parking customers an option beyond cash payments but also means users of the deck will have to pay on a 24/7 basis.

The city currently does not collect payments after parking attendants leave at 5 p.m.

“Upgrading the facility will benefit everyone who parks downtown,” Public Works Director Greg Ruddy said in a city news release announcing the transition. “The new parking infrastructure will enable drivers to enter and exit the garage more quickly and will offer the ability to pay with cash, credit card, Apple or Google Pay.”

The modernization of the Ottawa Street deck follows the implementation of free street parking downtown last year.

The Ottawa Street parking deck is in downtown Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

Parking rates at the deck will remain the same at $1 an hour and $180 for a quarterly permit.

Changes, according to the release, include:

• The opening of a second exit lane to speed up egress from the deck.

• License Plate Recognition cameras at the entrance and exit. The cameras will speed up entries and exits, according to the release

• Elimination of parking permit placards. The License Plate Recommendation system will allow automatic, ticketless entry and exit to vehicles with valid, registered permits and license plates, according to the release.

• New payment options at a first-floor kiosk where customers can use credit cards or a mobile device to pay for parking, while cash payments also can be made.