Three-vehicle crash ties up traffic on I-55, near I-80

A sign for Interstate 55 in Will County seen on Tuesday, July 16, 2024. (Felix Sarver)

A three-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 at Interstate 80 in Joliet has led to the closure of lanes but no injuries.

About 6:31 a.m. Monday, troopers responded to the area for a report of a crash involving a white Ford, blue Ford and a black Hyundai, according to Illinois State Police.

The right two lanes are closed while tow services are on the scene to remove the vehicles from the lanes, police said.

Paramedics arrived but no injuries were reported on scene, police said.

“The crash remains under investigation and there is no further information available at this time,” police said.