Will County forest district lineup features new Trail Club, bird and bee programs

Meet Forest Preserve District of Will County beekeeper Dade Bradley from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 10, at Plum Creek Nature Center in Crete Township. (Photo provided by Forest Preserve District of Will County)

Here are the Forest Preserve District of Will County programs for the week of Jan. 5. Online registration is available on the event calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org.

Forest Preserve Trail Club – January at Whalon Lake: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 6, Whalon Lake, Naperville. Join the forest preserve district for Trail Club, a winter walking series that promotes fitness and community. January walks follow the 1.6-mile loop at Whalon Lake, with participants meeting at the Lakeside Shelter. Trail Club runs from January through March, meeting at different preserves each month. After January walks at Whalon Lake, February sessions move to 1.5-mile hikes at the Lake Chaminwood Preserve on Thursdays, followed by 2.2-mile Saturday walks at the Lake Renwick Preserve in March. Attend at least three walks this season to earn a Trail Club sticker. All ages; free.

Forest Preserve Nature Play Day After Hours – Ducks in a Row: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 6, Plum Creek Nature Center, Crete Township. Preschoolers and their caregivers will quack into an evening of duck-themed fun with stories, games, crafts and a duck hunt indoors and outdoors. Participants also will get a sneak peek at the federal duck stamp art display at the Forest Preserve District of Will County nature center. Ages 3 to 5 with a registered adult; free. Register by Sunday, Jan. 4.

Forest Preserve Meet a Beekeeper: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 10, Plum Creek Nature Center. Learn about the art and science of beekeeping during this informal discussion with local beekeeper Dade Bradley. Ask questions, troubleshoot challenges, or simply learn more about bees. All ages; free.

Forest Preserve Backyard Winter Birds: 8:30 to 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 11, Hidden Oaks Nature Center, Bolingbrook. Discover which birds stay, arrive or migrate through Will County during winter and how to attract them to your yard. The program includes a short, guided hike and indoor bird viewing with a warm drink. Ages 10 or older; free. Register by Saturday, Jan. 10.