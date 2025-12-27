Shaw Local

Plot Twist Books, new independent bookstore, opens in Lockport

By Denise M. Baran-Unland

Plot Twist Books, an independent, women-owned bookstore in Lockport, held a soft opening on Dec. 13.

The bookstore features “thoughtfully curated with new and gently loved books for all ages, alongside bookish gifts and local artisan finds,” according to the Plot Twist website.

Books range from bestsellers, lesser known titles and books by independent authors.

Features include a book club, author signings, craft and other special events, pop-ups, and writing workshops.

Plot Twist Books is located at 980 E. 9th St. in Lockport.

For more information, call 708-912-2899 or visit plotstorebooks.com.

We welcome news about business developments in our communities. We appreciate hearing about local business comings and goings, new hours, expansions, and milestones in the Joliet area. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email news@theherald-news.com.

Denise Unland

Denise M. Baran-Unland

Denise M. Baran-Unland is the features editor for The Herald-News in Joliet. She covers a variety of human interest stories. She also writes the long-time weekly tribute feature “An Extraordinary Life about local people who have died. She studied journalism at the College of St. Francis in Joliet, now the University of St. Francis.