Plot Twist Books, new independent bookstore, opens in Lockport

Plot Twist Books, an independent, women-owned bookstore in Lockport, held a soft opening on Dec. 13. Grand opening with ribbon cutting is Feb. 3, 2026. (Photo provided by Plot Twist Books)

Plot Twist Books, an independent, women-owned bookstore in Lockport, held a soft opening on Dec. 13.

The bookstore features “thoughtfully curated with new and gently loved books for all ages, alongside bookish gifts and local artisan finds,” according to the Plot Twist website.

Books range from bestsellers, lesser known titles and books by independent authors.

Plot Twist Books, an independent, women-owned bookstore in Lockport, held a soft opening on Dec. 13. Grand opening with ribbon cutting is Feb. 3, 2026. (Photo provided by Plot Twist Books)

Features include a book club, author signings, craft and other special events, pop-ups, and writing workshops.

Plot Twist Books is located at 980 E. 9th St. in Lockport.

For more information, call 708-912-2899 or visit plotstorebooks.com.