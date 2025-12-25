Forest preserve hosts stress-free post-holiday hike for women

After the hike, take a moment to sip hot beverages and enjoy the views of the Des Plaines River at the Four Rivers Environmental Center in Channahon.

This women-only hike will be a way to get outside for a brisk nature walk after the holidays. Let the cool air and a mindful walk lead you to calmness.

The program will be held 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 27 at Four Rivers Environmental Education Center, 25055 W. Walnut Lane, off of Blackberry Lane south of Bridge Street, in Channahon.

The event is free and for females 16 and older.

This naturalist-led hike may have a few stops along the way to enjoy the tranquility of the natural world.

After the hike, take a moment to sip hot beverages as we enjoy the views of the Des Plaines River. Watch the birds, boats and busyness go by.

Registration required by Friday, Dec. 26 at 815-722-9470.