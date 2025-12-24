Lincoln-Way West girls basketball wrap up third at St. Viator Tournament: Tuesday’s Herald News Sports Roundup

Girls basketball

Lincoln-Way West 55, St. Viator 34: At Arlington Heights, Mackenzie Roesner scored 17 points to lead the Warriors to third place at the Blenner Classic Holiday Tournament at St. Viator. Reagan McCracken and Molly Finn scored 10 points each for West (9-6).

Peoria Richwoods 45, Bolingbrook 35: At Wilmette, the Raiders fell to the Knights at the Loyola Academy Christmas Tournament. Bolingbrook (7-2) will face Butler Prep Friday at 4:15.

Naperville North 51, Morris 28: At Batavia, Lily Hansen scored 12 points as Morris fell at the Fox River Classic. Morris will face Yorkville Friday at 9 am.

Lincoln-Way Central 60, Rockford Guilford 33: At Batavia, Brooke Katzman and Katie Barrett scored 12 points each as the Knights picked up their first win at the Fox River Classic. LWC will face Geneva in the consolation semifinals Friday at 1:30.

Peoria Notre Dame 48, Lockport 38: At Geneva, Evelyn Ingram scored 20 points to tie for game-high honors as the Porters fell to the Lady Irish at the Fox River Classic. Lockport (11-5) play again Friday at 5pm.

Marist 53, Minooka 33: At Lombard, the Indians suffered just their second loss of the season to the RedHawks at the Montini Christmas Tournament. Minooka (12-2) will face Prospect Friday at 3 pm.

Joliet Catholic 62, Fieldcrest 28: At Ottawa, the Angels wrapped up play at the Ottawa Girls Holiday Tournament with a fifth-place finish.

Plainfield Central 58, Illinois Valley Central 52: At Ottawa, the Wildcats improved to 5-7 on the season after their seventh-place finish at the Ottawa Girls Holiday Tournament,

Boys basketball

Coal City 68, Earlville 20: At Seneca, Gaven Vestal scored 12 points as the Coalers won at the Seneca Shipyard Showdown. the Coalers will face Gardner-South Wilmington Friday at noon.

Lexington 74, Dwight 42: At Seneca, Joe Duffy led the Trojans with 15 points as Dwight fell at the Seneca Shipyard Showdown. Dwight will face Wilmington at 3 pm Friday.

Seneca 57, Reed-Custer 42: At Seneca, Brayden Simek scored a game-high 15 points as the Irish won their opening round game at the Shipyard Showdown.

Gardner-South Wilmington 59, Somonauk 46: At Seneca, Cooper Birds scored a game-high 23 to lead the Panthers at the Seneca Shipyard Showdown. Leondre Kemp added 11 points and Stanley Buchanan 10 for GSW (6-5). the Panthers will face Coal City Friday at noon.

Wilmington 52, Gardner-South Wilmington 32: At Seneca, Brysen Meents led the Wildcats with 21 points as Wilmington advanced at the Seneca Shipyard Showdown. Declan Moran added 13 points for Wilmington, Leondre Kemp led GSW with 12 points.

Dwight 58, Coal City 45: At Seneca, Joey Starks scored a game-best 19 as the Trojans advanced at the Seneca Shipyard Showdown. Joe Duffy added 13 and Evan Cox 10 for Dwight. Julian Micetich had nine points for the Coalers.

Reed-Custer 73, DePue 40: At Seneca, Matt Kuban scored 26 points and Kaiden Klein added 21 as the Comets picked up the win in their second game at the Seneca Shipyard Showdown. R-C (5-7) will face Serena Friday at 1:30.

West Chicago 46, Plainfield Central 42: At Elgin, the Wildcats fell at the Elgin tournament and will face Roosevelt Friday at 10:30.

Boys wrestling

Steve Eckert Holiday Classic: At Cicero, Bolingbrook finished third int the team race behind meet champion Naperville North. Elijah Flowers won his match at 144 and Geno Vargas did the same at 165. Nate Zeffield was a runner-up at 285 for the Raiders.

Mahomet-Seymour Super Duals: At Mahomet, Coal City swept all four matches at the Mahomet-Seymour Super Duals. Coal City defeated the host Bulldogs 61-12, Normal West 81-0, Westville 70-4, and Gibson City 56-17.

Girls wrestling

Palatine Invite: At Palatine, Bolingbrook finished 10th in the 23-team field. Cynthia Rios was the top finisher for the Raiders placing third at 235.

Plainfield East 36, Waubonsie Valley 18: At Plainfield, Jen Serna, Veronica Sawyer, Ava Van Neil, Julia Romero, and Kaitlyn Bucholz won matches for the Bengals,

Coal City 24, Mahomet-Seymour 0: At Mahomet, Riley Kuder, and Norah Minuth were among the winners for Coal City.