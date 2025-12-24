Joliet Kiwanis Club kicks off 106th year of service

The Kiwanis Club of Joliet recognized 15 members with Legion of Honor Certificates for 25 years of service to the organization. Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025. (Photo Provided by the Kiwanis Club of Jolie)

The Kiwanis Club of Joliet installed its officers and board of directors for its 106th year of service in the community.

President Dennis Platipodis, President-Elect Ken Guldenbecker, Treasurer Ann Marie Davis, Secretary Karla Guseman, and ImmediatePast President Patty Hall, as well as Board Directors Sarah Dilg, John Gillmann, Stephanie Hook, Jerry Johnson, David Kaller, Michael Kelly, Nick Reiher, and Sherry Rudman were installed in a ceremony emceed by Mike Paone and presided over by Kiwanis Club Lt. Gov. Noemi Rosa-Axelsen.

Several club members were also honored for their outstanding service during the event, including Hall, who was named Kiwanian of the Year.

The Elmer Geissler Lifetime Service Award was presented to Caroline Portlock “for her longstanding contributions to both the club and to the Joliet community.”

Kiwanis Club of Joliet also honored 15 of its members with Legion of Honor certificates, designating 25 years of service to the organization.

The Kiwanis Club International is a worldwide volunteer organization that focuses on helping children and community service.

In Joliet, the club supports literacy initiatives by sponsoring Free Little Libraries throughout the Joliet area and reading to children at area preschools. The club also “helps develop future leaders” by supporting Aktion Club, Builders Clubs, and Key Clubs at local schools.