Lockport girls basketball defeats DeKalb at Fox River Classic: The Herald-News Monday Roundup

Girls basketball

Lockport 41, DeKalb 36: The Porters advanced to the quarterfinals of the Fox River Classic. They’ll play Geneva on Tuesday.

Joliet Catholic 49, Plainfield Central 30: The Angels got the win in the Ottawa Christmas Tournament.

Seneca 53, Streator 21: Graysen Provance scored 20 points to lead Seneca to victory in the Ottawa Christmas Tournament.

Vernon Hills 66, Lincoln-Way West 49: The Warriors sufferd a difficult loss in the St. Viator Invitational.

Boys basketball

Woodstock 52, Plainfield Central 29: The Wildcats took the loss at the Elgin Holiday Tournament.

Girls wrestling

Joliet Central takes third at Bengal Bash: The Steelmen scored 159.5 points as a team. Lincoln-Way finished ninth with 69, Bolingbrook was 13th with 46, and Peotone was 19th with 26 points.

Plainfield South finishes fourth at Boilermaker Battle: The Cougars scored 131 points as a team. Plainfield Central finished 16th while Plainfield North was 23rd.