Lockport girls basketball defeats DeKalb at Fox River Classic: The Herald-News Monday Roundup

By Hart Pisani

Girls basketball

Lockport 41, DeKalb 36: The Porters advanced to the quarterfinals of the Fox River Classic. They’ll play Geneva on Tuesday.

Joliet Catholic 49, Plainfield Central 30: The Angels got the win in the Ottawa Christmas Tournament.

Seneca 53, Streator 21: Graysen Provance scored 20 points to lead Seneca to victory in the Ottawa Christmas Tournament.

Vernon Hills 66, Lincoln-Way West 49: The Warriors sufferd a difficult loss in the St. Viator Invitational.

Boys basketball

Woodstock 52, Plainfield Central 29: The Wildcats took the loss at the Elgin Holiday Tournament.

Girls wrestling

Joliet Central takes third at Bengal Bash: The Steelmen scored 159.5 points as a team. Lincoln-Way finished ninth with 69, Bolingbrook was 13th with 46, and Peotone was 19th with 26 points.

Plainfield South finishes fourth at Boilermaker Battle: The Cougars scored 131 points as a team. Plainfield Central finished 16th while Plainfield North was 23rd.

Hart Pisani is a sports reporter for the Joliet Herald-News. A New Orleans native, he's been with the JHN since March of 2024. He formerly reported on sports in Texas, Iowa, Alaska, Colorado and New Orleans. He's twice been recognized by the Associated Press Sports Editors for his work in Amarillo.