Joliet District 204 reminds families to take care of mental health over winter break

“The holiday season can bring moments of sadness or unexpected emotions. To support students and families while our staff is away, we’re sharing mental health resources that will be available throughout the break,” Joliet Township High School District 204 said in a news release.

Students are off school Dec. 22 through Jan. 6, 2025, with the second semester beginning on Wednesday, Jan. 7.

Thriveworks

Joliet District 204 students, families, and staff can access free mental health services through Thriveworks. In-person and online care is available three to five days after the appointment request. Thriveworks works with the top 4% of providers who can help with relationship issues, mental illness, grief and loss, child/adolescent/teen issues, stress, and more. To access Thriveworks, call 815-724-3506 or visit the Thriveworks Website. When you call,be prepared to provide insurance information (if available). Please note: Due to grant funding, students who are on Medicaid will no longer be eligible for Thriveworks services.

NAMI

Will-Grundy National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), is another resource. Call 815-409-7917 or visit the Will-Grundy NAMI Website to access these local mental health services.

Mobile Crisis Response

The Will County Health Department & Community Health Center Mobil Crisis Response (MCR) is a program that provides mental health screening and assessment of children, adolescents, and adults prior to any admission to a hospital for inpatient psychiatric care.

“MCR promotes the well-being of children by maintaining them in the least restrictive settings by working with families in their home(s) or other natural environments, providing culturally and linguistically competent services, maintaining normalizing routines and activities, allowing for earlier interventions to address growing problems,” the release said.

The MCR program has a 24/7 screening schedule with a backup schedule. MCR screening services are provided 365 days per year, 24 hours per day with acceptance of all referrals from CARES on a no-decline basis, the release said. The CARES line contact information is 800-345-9049 .

Rosecrance Behavioral Health

Rosecrance programs for adolescents represent a continuum of care that includes residential treatment, outpatient treatment, sober living, crisis care, and prevention education.

These programs address mental health and substance use disorders, as well as co-occurring disorders, and have a strong family component to involve parents, guardians, and other loved ones in the journey to healing when appropriate, the release said.

Some services are offered virtually or in the office in Frankfort. The intake line is 866-784-3021.

Aunt Martha’s Comprehensive Community-Based Youth Services (CCBYS)

The CCBYS program is a 24-hour crisis response and intervention program for youth ages 11-17. The CCBYS team talks with youth and their families to understand the challenges at home.

“They work quickly to make sure everyone is safe and then make a plan to support the whole family. CCBYS can help with youth in crisis, youth at risk of involvement with DCFS, and youth at risk of involvement in the juvenile justice system,” the release said.

Call if you know a youth who is locked out and their parents will not allow them to return; a youth beyond the control of their parents and in immediate physical danger; a run-away; or a homeless youth without their parents. Call 708-679-8100 for 24/7 support and visit the CCBYS Website for more information.

Trinity Services

Trinity Services partners with The Hope Institute for Children & Families to provide crisis intervention to those in need through the Illinois Crisis Prevention Network. Their direct crisis line is 815-320-7300. Individuals 18 and older can also access “The Living Room,” a free alternative to the emergency room.

“The Living Room” gives individuals in a crisis a safe, calm environment to de-escalate from their mental health stressors. When a guest arrives, they are assessed for risk by a clinician to determine if The Living Room is an appropriate level of care.

After this, the guest speaks with a Recovery Support Specialist (RSS), who has lived experience with mental health concerns.

Seek immediate help in the event of a life-threatening emergency

The mental health resources listed here are not emergency response services. In the event of a life-threatening emergency, please call 911, or use the National Suicide Hotline by calling or texting 988.

“Additional resources are posted on our Community Support Resources Webpage and Social Emotional Support Webpage. Please reach out if help is needed. Support is available. We wish our students and families a safe and healthy winter holiday," the district said in the release