Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
The Herald-News

Silver Cross Foundation appoints 2 new board members

Silver Cross Hospital - Registration Now Open for Nov. 6 Diabetes Fair at Silver Cross Hospital

Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox

By Denise M. Baran-Unland

The Silver Cross Board of Trustees recently appointed Megan Bowman and John Clavio to the Silver Cross Foundation board of directors – the fundraising arm for Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox.

The Silver Cross Board of Trustees recently appointed Megan Bowman to the Silver Cross Foundation board of directors.

The Silver Cross Board of Trustees recently appointed Megan Bowman to the Silver Cross Foundation board of directors. (Photo provided by Silver Cross Hospital)

Bowman is currently the vice president at Admiral Family Banks, part of the K12 Teachers Alliance in Frankfort and charter member of Silver Cross Hospital’s Patient Family Advisory Council, according to a news release from Silver Cross Hospital.

Bowman serves as secretary of the Catherine Tolliver Foundation, a grant-making organization founded in 1977 by her grandfather (deceased) to support critical programs. Since 2012, the Foundation has awarded $381,000 in grants to the Silver Cross Foundation.

She previously served on the executive board of Federated Bank and is the mother of three adult children, former cheer coach and Chicago Marathon finisher.

Clavio is a partner at Clavio, Van Ordstrand & Associates, LLP in Frankfort, specializing in real estate, estate planning and title service.

The Silver Cross Board of Trustees recently appointed John Clavio to the Silver Cross Foundation board of directors.

The Silver Cross Board of Trustees recently appointed John Clavio to the Silver Cross Foundation board of directors. (Photo provided by Silver Cross Hospital)

Clavio has served as a Frankfort Village Trustee, a Frankfort Public Library trustee, Frankfort Chamber of Commerce president and Frankfort Fall Fest chairman.

Bowman and Clavio join Silver Cross Foundation board members: Craig Lyons (chairman), Claudia Aguirre, Tim Borchert (treasurer), Laura Czerkies, Susan Frangella, Eileen Greenawalt, Judy Hageman, Stacy Holland (secretary), Dr. Darius Keblinskas, Jean Kenol, Kathy Miller (vice chairman), Michael Mutterer, Scott Pickands, Tracy Simons, Dan Stevenson, Nick Tyrell, Michele Vana and Heather Voorn.

For more information or to make a donation, visit silvercross.org/giving or call the Silver Cross Foundation at 815-300-7105.

We welcome news about business developments in our communities. We appreciate hearing about local business comings and goings, new hours, expansions, and milestones in the Joliet area. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email news@theherald-news.com.

Eyes on EnterpriseJolietWill County
Denise Unland

Denise M. Baran-Unland

Denise M. Baran-Unland is the features editor for The Herald-News in Joliet. She covers a variety of human interest stories. She also writes the long-time weekly tribute feature “An Extraordinary Life about local people who have died. She studied journalism at the College of St. Francis in Joliet, now the University of St. Francis.