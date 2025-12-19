Silver Cross Foundation appoints 2 new board members

The Silver Cross Board of Trustees recently appointed Megan Bowman and John Clavio to the Silver Cross Foundation board of directors – the fundraising arm for Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox.

The Silver Cross Board of Trustees recently appointed Megan Bowman to the Silver Cross Foundation board of directors. (Photo provided by Silver Cross Hospital)

Bowman is currently the vice president at Admiral Family Banks, part of the K12 Teachers Alliance in Frankfort and charter member of Silver Cross Hospital’s Patient Family Advisory Council, according to a news release from Silver Cross Hospital.

Bowman serves as secretary of the Catherine Tolliver Foundation, a grant-making organization founded in 1977 by her grandfather (deceased) to support critical programs. Since 2012, the Foundation has awarded $381,000 in grants to the Silver Cross Foundation.

She previously served on the executive board of Federated Bank and is the mother of three adult children, former cheer coach and Chicago Marathon finisher.

Clavio is a partner at Clavio, Van Ordstrand & Associates, LLP in Frankfort, specializing in real estate, estate planning and title service.

The Silver Cross Board of Trustees recently appointed John Clavio to the Silver Cross Foundation board of directors. (Photo provided by Silver Cross Hospital)

Clavio has served as a Frankfort Village Trustee, a Frankfort Public Library trustee, Frankfort Chamber of Commerce president and Frankfort Fall Fest chairman.

Bowman and Clavio join Silver Cross Foundation board members: Craig Lyons (chairman), Claudia Aguirre, Tim Borchert (treasurer), Laura Czerkies, Susan Frangella, Eileen Greenawalt, Judy Hageman, Stacy Holland (secretary), Dr. Darius Keblinskas, Jean Kenol, Kathy Miller (vice chairman), Michael Mutterer, Scott Pickands, Tracy Simons, Dan Stevenson, Nick Tyrell, Michele Vana and Heather Voorn.

For more information or to make a donation, visit silvercross.org/giving or call the Silver Cross Foundation at 815-300-7105.