Joliet Junior College receives $25,000 energy grant to launch STEM summer camps

Joliet Junior College has been awarded a $25,000 E2 Energy to Educate grant from Constellation, the nation’s leading clean energy provider.

This funding will support the college’s Empowering Future Energy Leaders initiative, according to a press release from JJC.

The E2 Energy to Educate grant program provides opportunities for students from sixth grade through college to tackle energy challenges and inspire sustainable solutions through hands-on learning and mentorship that encourages clean energy career exploration.

The grant will fund summer science, technology, engineering, and math camps for students in grades 6-12, featuring hands-on projects like building wind turbines, solar-powered devices, and smart systems while exploring renewable energy, clean technology, and climate science, the college said.

The camps will also include weather analysis, sustainability challenges, and mentorship opportunities for girls in STEM.