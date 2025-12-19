Madelyn Kiper nets 27 points in Minooka win: Thursday’s Herald News sports roundup

Girls basketball

Minooka 54, Oswego 37: At Oswego, Madelyn Kiper scored a game-best 27 points as the Indians improved to 10-1 overall and 5-0 in the Southwest Prairie Conference with the win over the Panthers.

Lincoln-Way West 42, Lincoln-Way Central 29: At New Lenox, the Warriors improved to 6-5, 2-2 in the SouthWest Suburban with the win over the Knights.

Bolingbrook 57, Plainfield North 44: At Bolingbrook, the Raiders defeated the Tigers in an SPC contest, improving to 7-1 overall and 3-0 in the SPC.

Gardner-South Wilmington 30, Grant Park 26: At Grant Park, Maddie Simms scored 13 points to lead the Panthers to the win. Elly Marquez and Lilyan Eddy scored five points each for GSW (2-13, 2-2 in the River Valley Conference).

Morris 38, Coal City 25: At Coal City, Riley Walker scored 11 points as the Coalers fell to Morris in a nonconference contest.

Reed-Custer 53, Somonauk 50: At Braidwood, Alyssa Wollenzien scored a game-high 26 points and grabbed 10 boards to lead the Comets to the nonconference win. Kamryn Wilkey added 14 points and Atiana Hood chipped in with seven for R-C (6-6).

Midland 55, Seneca 47: At Varna, the Irish fell to 3-7 on the season with the loss to the Timberwolves.

Boys wrestling

Coal City 66, Morris 12: At Coal City, Jake Musterman, Tyson Price, Owen Peterson, Cooper Morris, Max Christensen, Brody Widlowski, Aidan Kenney, Brock Finch, Evan Greggain, Cade Poyner and Payton Vigna won matches for Coal City. Owen Sater, Brock Claypool and Owen Olson won matches for Morris.

Morris 45, Bishop McNamara 36: At Coal City, Aiden Whennen, Jordan Martinez, Aidyn Taylor, Jay Hughes and Brayden Hunt were among the winners for Morris.