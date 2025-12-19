Crest Hill Fit Foundation seeking donations for Christmas dinners

Angie Aegerter, founder of the FIT Foundation in Crest Hill, is seen inside her store on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (Denise Unland)

In November, the FIT Foundation in Crest Hill prepared Thanksgiving dinners for Joliet police and Crest Hill police, thanks to donations from the community.

Now the FIT Foundation – a meal prep company is seeking donations for Christmas dinners for Joliet and Crest Hill police officers who are working on Christmas Day, according to the Fit Foundation Facebook page.

Simply visit Fitfoundation4u.com, go to the “order now” page and click on Donate a meal to a Joliet/Crest Hill Officer.

Deadline to order is Dec. 18.

The FIT Foundation is located at 2209 Plainfield Road, Crest Hill. For more information, call 815-582-4055.