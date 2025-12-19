Candle ignites fire at Plainfield Township house

Plainfield Fire Protection District crews put out a fire on Burbank Street on Thursday night, Dec. 18, 2025. (Provided by the Plainfield Fire Protection District)

A house without power started on fire Thursday night when a candle being used for light ignited the home, according to the Plainfield Fire Protection District.

The house was declared uninhabitable after the blaze, but no one was hurt, the fire protection district said.

The fire was in the 2400 block of Burbank Street, which is in the Plainfield Township subdivision of Sunnyland.

It started about 10 p.m.

“The investigation determined the residence was without electrical power due to a fallen tree branch that damaged overhead power lines,” according to a news release from the fire protection district.

Firefighters seen on the roof of a house on Burbank Street in Plainfield Township on Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025. The fire was ignited by a candle, according the Plainfield Fire Protection District. (Provided by the Plainfield Fire Protection District)

“During the power outage, the homeowners were utilizing a candle to provide illumination,“ according to the release. ”The candle was placed too close to combustible materials, which resulted in the ignition of the fire."

Firefighters saw smoke and fire coming from a bedroom window of the one-story house when they arrived, according to the release.

The residents were out of the house when firefighters arrived. They have temporarily moved into a neighboring house, according to the release.

Firefighters “quickly extinguished the fire,” according to the release.

The Plainfield Fire Protection District extinguished a fire at a house on Burbank Street on Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025. (Provided by the Plainfield Fire Protection District)

The Plainfield Fire Protection District provided safety tips for candles, saying they “should be used with extreme caution”, especially during power outages.

“Candles should be kept at least 12 inches away from anything that can burn, placed on stable, non-combustible surfaces, and never left unattended,“ according to the release. ”Residents are encouraged to use battery-powered flashlights or lanterns as a safer alternative when electrical power is unavailable."

Plainfield firefighters were assisted on the scene by the Lockport Fire Protection District, Troy Fire Protection District, the Romeoville Fire Department and the Minooka Fire Protection District.