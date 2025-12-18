2 Sandwich residents, Romeoville teen arrested in Bolingbrook armed robbery

Bolingbrook police have charged two men in connection with an armed robbery that took place on Tuesday afternoon in the 100 block of Nutwood Court.

Officers responded to the scene shortly after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a report of an armed robbery believed to have occurred inside a residence where the victim had agreed to purchase items being offered for sale, police said.

The initial investigation led to officers recovering five firearms and the arrests of three suspects, 19-year-old Julius Kidd of Sandwich, 19-year-old Jelani Whitfield of Sandwich, and a 17-year-old Romeoville resident.

Kidd and Whitfield have each been charged with armed robbery, aggravated battery, three counts of aggravated possession of a stolen firearm, and resisting arrest, police said.

No information was provided about the Romeoville juvenile.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Bolingbrook Police Department’s Raid, Entry, and Containment Team executed an additional search warrant at a residence in the 100 block of Nutwood Court which resulted in the recovery of additional evidence related to the robbery, police said.

Julius Kidd, 19, Sandwich (Photo provided by Bolingbrook Police Department)