Lincoln-Way Central wins OT thriller over Lincoln-Way East: Tuesday’s Herald-News Sports Roundup

Boys basketball

Lincoln-Way Central 50, Lincoln-Way East 45 (OT): At Frankfort, Alex Panos scored 18 points as the Knights outlasted the Griffins in a SouthWest Suburban Conference contest. Micah Evans added 16 points and Nicholas Brzezniak had eight for LWC (7-2, 3-1).

Lockport 66, Sandburg 37: At Lockport, Nedas Venckus scored 16 points and Nojus Venckus added 11 as the Porters won again in the SWSC. Gavin Anderson tallied nine points and nine rebounds for Lockport (8-1, 3-1).

Brother Rice 39, Providence 33: At Chicago, the Celtics dropped to 2-8 with the nonconference loss to the Crusaders.

Peotone 48, Coal City 43: At Peotone, the Blue Devils picked up the win in the Illinois Central Eight conference.

Ridgeview 75, Gardner-South Wilmington 42: At Ridgeview, the Panthers dropped to 4-4 with the nonconference loss. Stanley Buchana led the way with 14 points and five rebounds. Leondre Kemp added 11 points and nine rebounds for GSW.

Girls basketball

Sandburg 49, Lockport 45: At Orland Park, Evelyn Ingram scored 20 points and grabbed five rebounds as the Porters fell short in the SWSC contest. Sophie Hynes added 10 points for Lockport (8-4, 4-1).