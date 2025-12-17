Herald-News Boys Soccer Player of the Year: Minooka’s Andrew Calderon

Andrew Calderon’s freshman season with the Minooka boys soccer team didn’t go as planned. The Indians went just 11-12-1.

While they improved to 11-7-5 the year after, the bottom fell out in Calderon’s junior year as they went 5-11-4. Entering the final campaign of his prep career, he refused to allow his team to go out like that again.

“This was my last year, so I had to make the most of it,” Calderon said. “Every day, I tried to have an impact on everybody and be an overall better player. I wanted to see improvement not just from myself but from my whole team. The guys around me, especially the other seniors, really inspired me to be better.”

Man, did it ever show up on the pitch.

After scoring just four goals with nine assists his junior year, Calderon exploded with 20 goals and four assists this past season. Moreover, and if you ask him more importantly, Minooka skyrocketed as a team, going 19-3 with a 9-2 record in the Southwest Prairie Conference.

The Indians won the regional championship and advanced to the sectional semis, where they lost to Normal Community 2-1.

It was an extraordinarily difficult decision naming this year’s Player of the Year. Plainfield Central keeper Marshall DeGraff was one of the best all-around players in the state and a Bowling Green commit. But for Calderon’s significant jump, team turnaround and overall leadership for a team that few outside the building expected much from, Calderon is the Herald-News Boys Soccer Player of the Year.

“It feels pretty rewarding,” Calderon said. “My other years of varsity soccer hadn’t really gone the way I wanted to. This is a good way to cap it off.”

A four-year starter and two-year team captain, Calderon also had all the accolades to warrant the selection. The team Co-MVP with Ethan Koranda, the team defensive MVP, while also being a 20-goal scorer, he was an unquestioned leader for Minooka.

Calderon was also an All-Conference selection for the Southwest Prairie Conference, runner-up MVP, All-Sectional and All-State. Not bad for a kid who only won five games the year before.

Calderon credits coach Nate Spriggs and his staff for allowing him to fulfill his potential.

“The biggest thing is I have trust in my coaches,” Calderon said. “Having a coach that really supports you allows you the freedom to do what you want. You have a sense of self that allowed me to play the way that I played and reach my full ability.”

Spriggs himself, though, credits the players, of course. Specifically, though, he singled out Calderon’s dedication and willingness to go to the next level, which helped pull the Indians to new heights.

“Him taking that leadership role as a senior definitely helped us as a team,” Spriggs said. “He demanded a lot from the players, and he demanded a lot from himself. He’s just an excellent young man. He’s got a 4.2 GPA, and he’s a great teammate who leads by example.

“He set out to make himself a better player and make his team more successful this year. Overall, I think he helped catapult our program to more success.”

Spriggs also pointed out that beyond just 20 goals, it was Calderon’s ability to score from anywhere that helped him stand out. Nine of his goals came from corner kicks or restarts, highlighting his athleticism and ability to get the ball in the air.

Calderon said Minooka helped instill a sense of team unity and hard work within him. He’s grateful for that and hopes to take it with him when he plays soccer at the next level (he’s communicated with multiple colleges about joining their programs).

He expressed pride in this group and everything they were able to accomplish this season. His parting advice to them would be to follow the same lead he established this past year.

“You’ve got to take a leadership role,” Calderon said. “Someone’s got to step up. Every team’s got to have a leader, so it’s up to them to see who is going to take that role. Take the ropes.”