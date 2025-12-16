3 people arrested in Bolingbrook armed robbery

The Bolingbrook Police Department said they have three suspects in custody in connection to an armed robbery that occurred on Tuesday.

At approximately 12:38 p.m., the Bolingbrook Police Department responded to the 100 block of Nutwood Court for the report of an armed robbery, police said.

Officers along with the drone and K-9 units established a perimeter and were able to take three suspects into custody, police said. Five illegally possessed firearms were confiscated by police, the department said.

There is no ongoing threat to the area, police said.

Nearby B.J. Ward Elementary School, 200 Recreation Drive, was placed into “secure and teach” protocol out of an abundance of caution.

The investigation remains active and criminal charges are pending review with the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with images or video footage that may be related to the incident are asked to upload them through this link to the Bolingbrook Police Department.