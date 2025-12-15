Ramp and lane closures along I-80 in Will County begin Monday

A sign for Interstate 80 seen on Aug. 15, 2024 on Briggs Street in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

Motorists need to plan for overnight ramp and lane closures along Interstate 80 in Will County all this week.

The work will take place beginning Monday and go through Friday, weather permitting.

The closures will be accompanied by 15-minute full interstate traffic stops, the Illinois Department of Transportation said.

The closures are necessary to safely install large signs over the interstate and to facilitate work zone stage changes, IDOT said.

The following overnight closures are scheduled to take place:

Monday and Tuesday – sign installation

Starting at 9 p.m., both directions of I-80 will be reduced to one lane near Cherry Hill Road.

At 1 a.m., full stops for no longer than 15 minutes at a time will take place.

Full stops: Monday - westbound only, Tuesday - eastbound only.

The lanes that were closed overnight will reopen by 5 a.m. each morning.

Wednesday - westbound I-80 stage change

Starting at 7 p.m., westbound I-80 will be reduced to one lane from west of Houbolt Road to River Road. The westbound lanes will be shifted to the left onto new pavement and will reopen by 6 a.m. Thursday.

The following ramps also will close:

Houbolt Road to and from westbound I-80, reopens by 6 a.m. Thursday.

Westbound I-80 to northbound I-55, reopens by 5 a.m. Thursday.

Northbound Interstate 55 to westbound I-80, reopens by 5 a.m. Friday.

Westbound I-80 to southbound I-55, reopens by 5 a.m. Friday.

Southbound I-55 to westbound I-80, reopens by 5 a.m. Monday, Dec. 22.

Friday – eastbound I-80 stage change

Starting at 8 p.m., eastbound I-80 will be reduced to one lane from River Road to east of Houbolt Road. The eastbound lanes will be shifted to the left onto new pavement and will reopen by 10 a.m. Saturday.

The following ramps also will close :

: Houbolt Road to and from eastbound I-80, reopens by 10 a.m. Saturday.

Eastbound I-80 to southbound I-55, reopens by 6 a.m. Saturday.

Northbound I-55 to eastbound I-80, reopens by 6 a.m. Saturday.

Eastbound I-80 to northbound I-55, anticipated to reopen summer 2026.

Southbound I-55 to eastbound I-80 is currently closed, anticipated to reopen fall 2026.

All scheduled work is subject to change due to multiple factors, including inclement weather, IDOT said. In that event, schedules will be updated and shared with the public.

The public should continue to expect lane shifts, overnight lane closures and significant delays and to allow extra time for trips through this area.

For more information visit I80will.org.