Crest Hill business collecting toys for Westyn’s Wish

Crest Hill business owner Reza Jaddi poses for a photo in Reza’s Auto Repair in Crest Hill on Oct. 9, 2025. (Laurie Fanelli)

Reza’s Auto Repair in Crest Hill is asking the community to donate toys to Westyn’s Wish.

Westyn Genens of Joliet did not live long enough to enjoy his first Christmas.

He was born in May 2007 with five congenital heart defects: tricuspid atresia, transposition of the great arteries, patent ductus arterious, ventricular septal defect and pulmonary stenosis, according to a 2011 Herald News story.

Westyn had heart surgery on his second day of life and came home on Father’s Day. Then, in August, Westyn suddenly died.

So each year since 2007, Westyn’s parents Jeff and Sarah Genens celebrated Westyn’s short life with an annual holiday toy drive for Advocate Children’s Hospital in Oak Lawn.

“We knew that if he had been here, he would have been having a great Christmas,” Sarah Genens said in 2011. “After seeing all the ill children, we wanted to be sure they had toys. Westyn had spent 11 weeks at the hospital and feel we owe everyone so much.”

Drop toys off at Reza’s Auto Repair by Dec. 19.

For a full list of drop off locations in Will County, visit westynswish.com/donate.