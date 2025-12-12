Valley View special education job coach nominated for national educator award

Valley View School District 365U teacher Jennifer Cooper has been named one of two Illinois teachers selected to represent the state with the U.S. Department of Education’s Recognizing Inspiring School Employees Award.

Cooper, along with East St. Louis School District 189’s Tyonna Woodhouse, was selected by the Illinois State Board of Education as a nominee for the RISE Award on Thursday.

The program is “a national recognition that honors extraordinary classified school employees for their outstanding contributions to their school communities,” according to a news release from District 365U.

“Jennifer Cooper and Tyonna Woodhouse are powerful examples of how caring adults change students’ lives,” Illinois State Superintendent of Education Tony Sanders said. “Their work reminds us that student success is built not only in classrooms, but also through the support, encouragement and advocacy provided by dedicated school professionals. Illinois is proud to recognize their impact and to nominate them for this national honor.”

Valley View educator Jennifer Cooper poses for a photo with Secondary Transitional Experience Program Principal Marissa Trueblood-Seifert, who announced Cooper's nomination Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025. (Photo Provided by Valley View School District 365U)

Cooper works at the Valley View Secondary Transitional Experience Program in Bolingbrook as a job coach, helping students with disabilities “build the skills needed for independence and success” and to transition out of the school environment.

“Known for her empathy, creativity and leadership, Jennifer supports students in developing communication, professionalism and daily living skills that prepare them for the workforce and adult life,” District 356U said in the announcement.

“During Jennifer Cooper’s 22 years as a VVSD staff member, she has touched many students’ lives and supported numerous VVSD classroom teachers in her role as a paraprofessional,” District 365U Superintendent Keith Wood said. “We are proud that Coach Coop is receiving recognition from ISBE on a state level, and I want everyone to understand this nomination is for national recognition, and that’s a big deal.”

Cooper has worked with Valley View to expand the district’s student-run coffee shop into a multisite program, “creating authentic vocational learning opportunities while strengthening community partnerships,” according to the district.

Joliet Junior College, in partnership with District 365U, opened the Next STEP Coffee Shop in September on its Romeoville campus.

Cooper also serves as an Equity Ambassador and Building Impact Team member, and has worked to promote inclusivity and cultural understanding throughout the community.

Jennifer Cooper, a job coach in the Secondary Transitional Experience Program at Valley View School District 365U, has spent more than 22 years helping transition-age students with disabilities build the skills needed for independence and success. (Photo provided by Valley View School District 365U)

Each year, all U.S. states and territories are asked to nominate one or two pre-kindergarten to high school-level school employees for the RISE Award by Nov. 1, according to the Department of Education website.

The department then selects one of the nominees as the national winner by May 31.

The award was first given in 2021. Previous winners have included paraprofessionals, an intervention specialist, a school police officer and, in 2024, the head custodian from Lincoln Elementary School in Palatine.

“Jennifer’s commitment to excellence, her innovative approach to student engagement, and her dedication to fostering a supportive and inclusive school community make her a standout in her role,” STEP Principal Marissa Trueblood-Seifert said. “Her work has had a profound and lasting impact on the lives of many students, helping them develop not only vocational skills, but also confidence, independence and a sense of belonging.”