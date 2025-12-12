Trailblazing Joliet detective remembered as tough yet loving mother, friend

Maxine Boykin made history in 1963 when she became the first Black female officer for the Joliet Police Department. Boykin died on Nov. 26, 2025 at 90. (Photo provided by courtesy of Mark Boykin Sr.)

Family and friends of a trailblazing Joliet police detective remember her as a humble yet tough woman whose police work was built on trust with the community.

Maxine Boykin, the first Black female officer for the Joliet Police Department, died on Nov. 26 at 90. Her son, Mark Boykin Sr., 64, said he had been “blessed” with a loving mother.

Boykin said he remembers in winter of 1969, when there was a “real bad storm,” there was so much snow that his mother would put him on a sled and pull him to his grandmother’s house.

She would then keep walking to work.

“And then after she got off work, she come to pick me up and pull me all the way back home again,” Boykin said.

He said Maxine spoiled him. She took him to a summer camp in Wisconsin and paid tuition for him to attend private schools.

But Boykin said she was also strict with him. It was either her way or the highway and “there was no highway,” he said.

Maxine taught Boykin to adopt a strong work ethic, learn the value of family and to have a relationship with God through Christianity.

“She also taught me to be strong, you know, not to let anybody walk over me,” Boykin said.

A photo of Maxine Boykin, who made history in 1963 when she became the first Black female officer for the Joliet Police Department. Boykin died on Nov. 26, 2025 at 90. (Photo provided by Mark Boykin Sr.)

Maxine would not let anyone walk over her. Tammy Smith, Maxine’s niece, said when someone at the police department said something “slick” to her aunt, she would confront them one on one.

“She would corner that person and she would let them know, ‘You ever pull that with me again, it’s not gonna be nice,’” Smith said.

Maxine made history on Feb. 2, 1963, when she became the first Black female officer for the department. She “navigated the storms of racism and sexism” with steady courage, while combining compassion with an “exacting sense of duty,” according to her obituary.

In 2000, Maxine retired from the police department. Her badge number was 401.

Boykin said he wanted to become a police officer but his mother wouldn’t let him.

“She didn’t want me to have to experience what she went through. Even though I did experience it in my own career,” he said.

Boykin said he didn’t think his mother had grown up wanting to become a police officer but she saw it as an opportunity for a better life. He said he believes his mother was “handpicked” because she was known for her toughness.

“She was fighter. Literally,” he said.

Rick Moore, 82, a retired Joliet police watch commander lieutenant, remembers Maxine as a “fantastic person.” During their time on the force, they became “almost like family,” he said.

“She was just a great person. A good human being. And she wouldn’t take any crap from anybody, either,” Moore said.

A photo of Maxine Boykin (center), who made history in 1963 when she became the first Black female officer for the Joliet Police Department. (Photo provided by Mark Boykin Sr.)

Moore said Maxine was involved in the investigation of juvenile cases and she was also adept at interviewing victims of crime. He said she was an asset to the police department.

Smith said Maxine told her once about a murder investigation that was solved because of her relationship with the community.

“They trusted her,” she said.

A passion Maxine and Moore shared was cooking. Boykin said she was an “amazing cook.”

Moore remembers how Maxine would cook catfish in the kitchen inside the Joliet Fire Department.

“She could make catfish to die for,” Moore said.

Boykin said his mother was also a loving grandmother to his children, and a great sister, a great aunt and a great friend.

Boykin said he’s still learning about the positive impact his mother had on people’s lives. Smith said Maxine never boasted about what she did for others.

“She was always there for a lot of people you didn’t even know. She wasn’t one to toot her own horn,” Smith said.

Boykin said if people needed something, his mother would help. And if she couldn’t help, she would find someone who could, he said.

“But she was going to get it done for you. That’s the type of person she was,” Boykin said.