Homer Glen robbery suspects arrested after crashing vehicle in Joliet area

Will County Sheriff’s Office in Joliet on Monday, Feb. 3, 2025 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf)

Suspects in the Homer Glen home invasion and robbery of a 73-year-old woman fled from police and crashed their vehicle in Joliet Township, according to the Will County Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday, three suspects from the vehicle were taken into custody and one of them is a juvenile, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Charges are pending the investigation.

The suspects’ vehicle is possibly involved in an armed robbery on Thursday afternoon in Lemont, police said.

The vehicle matched the description of the one used in the home invasion and robbery of a 73-year-old woman on Wednesday in Homer Glen, police said.

Joliet police officers had found the suspect vehicle traveling on McDonough Street, police said. But the driver fled when officers tried to pull the vehicle over, police said.

A “coordinated multi-agency pursuit” was initiated and the suspect vehicle ultimately crashed near Illinois Route 52 and Rowell Avenue in Joliet Township.

Three suspects fled on foot but they were later apprehended by officers, police said.

Two firearms were recovered that were thrown by the suspects, police said.

The incident in Homer Glen was reported in the 16800 block of South Deer Path.

A 73-year-old woman who returned home from grocery shopping was confronted by a robber armed with a handgun, police said.

The robber demanded cash and he was soon joined by an accomplice.

The two robbers had forced the 73-year-old woman into her residence at gunpoint, sat her in a chair and bound her wrists and ankles using items from inside the home, police said.

The robbers removed a credit card from her purse, demanded her PIN and threatened her life, police said. The robbers were able to withdraw $2,000 from the woman’s bank account after leaving the scene, police said.

The woman managed to free herself and seek help from a neighbor, police said.

“At this time, investigators believe this was a random but targeted due to the victim’s age,” police said.