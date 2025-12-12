Shaw Local

The Herald-News

Bolingbrook beats Oswego East in girls basketball: The Herald-News Thursday Roundup

By Hart Pisani

Girls basketball

Bolingbrook 55, at Oswego East 49: The Raiders went on the road and pulled out a tight win.

Sandburg 63, Lincoln-Way West 59: The Warriors took the Eagles to overtime, but were unable to get the win.

Joliet Central 68, Plainfield Central 35: The Steelmen went on the road and got a massive win.

Lockport 33, Lincoln-Way East 30: The Porters were led by Evelyn Ingram (20 points, six rebounds) and Katie Peetz (11 rebounds, five assists).

Minooka 45, Plainfield North 33: The Indians picked up another road win.

Plainfield South 64, Plainfield East 23: The Cougars picked up the crosstown victory.

Lemont 52, Shepard 46: Lemont secured a solid home win.

Peotone 39, Coal City 29: Coal City was led by Riley Walker with 13 points.

Reed-Custer 41, Streator 31: The Comets picked up their first conference win of the season behind Alyssa Wollenzien’s big night (19 points, three rebounds, seven steals).

Boys wrestling

Joliet Central 42, Plainfield Central 25: The Steelmen got the win on senior night.

Girls bowling

Lockport 1,874, Stagg 1,571: The Porters got the win and also won the JV match.

Hart Pisani is a sports reporter for the Joliet Herald-News. A New Orleans native, he's been with the JHN since March of 2024. He formerly reported on sports in Texas, Iowa, Alaska, Colorado and New Orleans. He's twice been recognized by the Associated Press Sports Editors for his work in Amarillo.