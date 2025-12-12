Bolingbrook beats Oswego East in girls basketball: The Herald-News Thursday Roundup

Girls basketball

Bolingbrook 55, at Oswego East 49: The Raiders went on the road and pulled out a tight win.

Sandburg 63, Lincoln-Way West 59: The Warriors took the Eagles to overtime, but were unable to get the win.

Joliet Central 68, Plainfield Central 35: The Steelmen went on the road and got a massive win.

Lockport 33, Lincoln-Way East 30: The Porters were led by Evelyn Ingram (20 points, six rebounds) and Katie Peetz (11 rebounds, five assists).

Minooka 45, Plainfield North 33: The Indians picked up another road win.

Plainfield South 64, Plainfield East 23: The Cougars picked up the crosstown victory.

Lemont 52, Shepard 46: Lemont secured a solid home win.

Peotone 39, Coal City 29: Coal City was led by Riley Walker with 13 points.

Reed-Custer 41, Streator 31: The Comets picked up their first conference win of the season behind Alyssa Wollenzien’s big night (19 points, three rebounds, seven steals).

Boys wrestling

Joliet Central 42, Plainfield Central 25: The Steelmen got the win on senior night.

Girls bowling

Lockport 1,874, Stagg 1,571: The Porters got the win and also won the JV match.