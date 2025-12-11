Elwood School District 203 selects new superintendent

Dr. Matt Swick will become the superintendent of Elwood Schools on July 1, 2026. (Photo Provided by Elwood Community Consolidated School District 203)

The Elwood Community Consolidated School District 203 Board of Education has announced it has selected Dr. Matt Swick to be its next superintendent.

Swick was approved at the district’s Dec. 9 board meeting to replace outgoing Superintendent Tim Page, who will retire on June 30, 2026.

Swick currently serves as the assistant superintendent at Wilmington School District 209U.

“I am truly humbled and honored by the opportunity to serve the students, families, and staff of Elwood as the next superintendent,” said Swick in a statement from the district.

“I am very excited to complete the next phase of my career in Elwood, within the school that my wife Melissa and her two brothers attended all throughout their elementary and middle school years,” he said.

Swick noted that he has spent significant time in Elwood with his wife’s parents, and that “has a great deal of respect” for the community.

Through his time at District 209U, Swick has worked with District 203 repeatedly as both districts have advocated together on federal funding initiatives.

The two districts worked closely together over the years in “continually advocating for the vitally important federal Impact Aid funds which both districts receive as a result of the federal government’s ownership of the Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie and the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery,” Swick said.

“I look forward to continuing to work together while serving in this new role as Superintendent of Elwood School,” he added.