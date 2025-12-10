The Herald-News 2025-26 boys bowling season outlook

A look at the Herald-News area’s boys bowling teams and what to expect this year.

Bolingbrook

Coach: Caleb Scott

Top returners: Andrew Courtney, sr.; Tyler Macadl, sr.

Key newcomers: Justin Martin, sr.; Connor Macadlo, sr.

Worth noting: Bolingbrook went 3-11 last year as a team. Tyler Macadlo was a sectional qualifier last season, while Courtney came up just short of doing the same. Both hope to be there this year. Martin and Connor Macadlo will look to make a big difference in Year 1.

Joliet Central

Coach: Justin McNally

Top returners: Garrett Johnson, sr.; Anthony Kantor, so.

Key newcomers: Cassio Campbell, fr.;Enrique Jimenez, so.; Jorge Davalos, fr.

Worth noting: Johnson was the Southwest Prairie Conference champion as an individual last year, while Kantor had a great start to his high school career. Campbell is already off to a hot start, bowling a 556 in his first series, while Jimenez has increased his game high twice. Davalos is poised for a strong year as well. Joliet Central qualified for sectionals last year for the first time, while Johnson’s conference title was also a program first. McNally said, “We lost a lot of experience from last year’s team. We have our two pillars in Garrett and Anthony, and they should make some all-tournament teams. The coaching staff must do its job and get the young guys ready for the state series.”

Lemont

Coach: Frank Kovach

Top returners: Karson Shoup, jr.; Aaron Schmeltzer, so.; Alex Pawlikowski, jr.

Key newcomers: Lucas Shikora, fr.

Worth noting: Lemont went 6-8 as a team last year. Shoup was a sectional qualifier and the number one individual at the Joliet Central Regional with a 1,227 total pin fall. He was the number four bowler in the SSC Blue. Schmeltzer was also a sectional qualifier and finished fourth at regionals with a score of 1198. Shikora put up a 429 in Lemont’s first match. Pawlikowski was a sectional qualifier who finished 11th at regionals.

Lincoln-Way Central

Coach: Coley O’Connell

Top returners: Jake Tapella, sr.; Tyler Hoger, sr.; Jacob Rob, jr.

Key newcomers: Justin Wargowski, jr.; Jon Messlein, jr.; Gavin Gallegos, jr.

Worth noting: The Knights went 14-0 and finished 18th at the state tournament as a team. Tapella made it to the final day of the state tourney, Hoger placed at several tournaments, and Rob made it to the final day of state two years ago. O’Connell had high praise for Wargowski, Messlein and Gallegos. She added, “This group has waited for their time to shine. If they continue to work as hard as they have in the last couple of years, I expect nothing but team success.”

Lincoln-Way East

Coach: Katelyn Adamitis

Top returners: Jonas Przybylinski, sr.; Dalen Yahnke, so.

Key newcomers: Aaron Conley, fr.

Worth noting: The Griffins finished 10th at state last year. Przybylinski bowled a 300 at state, while Yahnke finished 22nd. Conley has strong two-handers and has practiced well.

Lincoln-Way West

Coach: Scott Jablonski

Top returners: Matthew Staniszewski, sr.; Nik Dul, sr.;

Key newcomers: Patrick Berlin, so.; Ryan Richter, so.; Matthew McLean, jr.

Worth noting: The Warriors made it to state last year and finished 18th. That was after graduating the entire starting lineup and seven overall varsity players the year before. Staniszewski is a four-year player, while Dul had a nice run at state. The team went 7-3 last year, finished second at three invites, won one invite, finished second at regionals and won the sectional. They lost only two seniors from last year’s group. Jablonski said, “We always expect big things, and I push them hard to achieve them, and to get this team to state last year on a short rebuild will just help their confidence this year.”

Lockport

Coach: Ryan McDaniel

Top returners: Aaron Chrusciel, sr.; Austin Lacausi, sr.; Caden Malczewski, sr.; Evan Charest, jr.; Nathan Cantrall, jr.

Key newcomers: Nathan Jilek, fr.; Andrew Schmitt, fr.; Bennett Normand, fr.; Cole Galvin, so.; Gavin Gayhart, so.

Worth noting: The Porters made state two years ago and are looking to make it back. All returners averaged 200-plus last year. McDaniel said Jilek has one of the best spare games he’s ever seen. Scmitt is very coachable, while Normand is a quick learner. Galvin has already shot a 267 in a tournament this season, while Gayhart has a lot of energy.

Minooka

Coach: Derrick Rapsky

Top returners: Vince Pizzo, jr.; Will Simpson, jr.; Benny Corcoran, jr.; Ben Clark, jr.; Nolan Anderson, so.; David Pratt, so.

Key newcomers: Michael Pizzo, fr.

Worth noting: Minooka went 10-1 with a conference championship. The Indians finished first at regionals, second at sectionals and 19th at state. They’ve made 12 consecutive state appearances and 14 overall. Pizzo averages around 200. Minooka is returning all but one starter. Rapsky said, “Our vision is for us, by the end of the season, to be averaging 1,050 a game. Next year we will return everyone and we will add another 200 average bowler.”

Plainfield Central

Coach: Nicole Jensik

Top returners: Jaxsyn Horgan, so.; Maximiliano Maxwell, sr.

Key newcomers: Mateo Martinez, jr.; Lucas Martinez, jr.; Damian Maxwell, so.

Worth noting: Horgan made it to sectionals and averaged a 181 during conference last season. Maxwell was excellent for a first-time bowler. The Martinez twins and Damien Maxwell are first-time bowlers. The Wildcats went 4-9 last year. Jensik said, “This year, we only have two seniors, so this is a rebuilding year for us. We are looking forward to continuing working on all the skills we have as a team over the next few years.”

Plainfield East

Coach: Jeremy Huff

Top returners: Marco Avila, sr.; Lennon Harris, sr.; Gabriel Johnson, sr.; Om Nath, sr.; Jamarion Green, sr.; Cole Scott, jr.; Jayden Gurrola, jr.

Key newcomers: Derrick Roman, jr.; Carlos Pacheco, so.; Jaiden Nicklas, jr.

Worth noting: This is Huff’s first year as coach for Plainfield East. Avila is the senior captain and anchor. Harris has a humble confidence that spreads to his teammates. Johnson is the lone lefty. Scott and Green are consistently improving. Roman, Pacheco and Nicklas are first-time bowlers, but Pacheco is already improving his average each match. Huff said, “These young men are honestly the best part of my day. All of them are willing to be coached. They all come to practice and matches with a smile on their faces ready to work. All the athletes are willing to help each other. They are truly a team that wants the best for one another.”

Plainfield North

Coach: Tammie Eigenbauer

Top returners: Ian Datwyler, jr.; Gatlin Dehm, so.

Key newcomers: Reese Blackburn, fr.; Mike Wynard, sr.; Andy Wynard, jr.

Worth noting: Datwyler qualified for sectionals last year. Blackburn has experience at the middle school circuit, while Mike Wynard returns after taking last year off. Andy Wynard is also back after a year off. Eigenbauer said, “My assistant coach, Zak Knusel, and myself are very excited to see where this season takes us. Even though our season has just begun, our boys are working together great and putting up some much-improved scores from last year. It’s going to be a great season.”

Romeoville

Coach: Megan Hoak

Top returners: Alexander Trujilo, sr.; Brandon Mershon, so.; Cayden Hayes, jr.; Jonathan Trujilo, so.;

Worth noting: Alexander Trujilo is an experienced, consistent bowler who will anchor the lineup for a young team. Mershon is taking on a larger role. Hayes provides energy and enthusiasm, while Jonathan Trujilo is back for year two. Hoak said the bulk of the team is freshmen and sophomores, and Alexander Trujilo has functioned almost as an additional coach. Hoak said, “We have a great mix of new talent and returning leaders this year. Alex has done an excellent job guiding the younger bowlers, and we’re already seeing quick improvement across the team. We expect to keep building momentum and become more competitive as the season continues.”