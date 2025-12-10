Joliet Chamber to celebrate Joliet nonprofit’s 70th anniversary

The centerpiece auction item for the 28th Great Chefs Tasting and Auction on March 2 is a quilt that clients receiving services at UCP-Center for Disability Services in Joliet created to help raise funds for respite care. (Photo provided by UCP-Center for Disability Services in Joliet)

The Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry will host a ribbon cutting for UCP-Center for Disability Services on Wednesday.

The event takes place at 4 p.m. at 311 S. Reed St. in Joliet in honor of the nonprofit’s 70th anniversary.

Light refreshments will be served.

Mel Larson of Joliet (deceased) founded United Cerebral Palsy of Illinois Prairieland in 1955, an affiliate of the national United Cerebral Palsy, according to a 2010 Herald-News story.

After advertising in the Herald News, Larson began the Joliet organization with just four families. UCP now serves disabled individuals in six counties: Will, Kankakee, Grundy, Kendall, Ford, and Iroqouis.

UCP-Center for Disability Services, which is governed by a volunteer board of directors, currently provides services in Will, Kankakee, Grundy, Kendall and Iroquois counties.

Services include a therapeutic day school, community day services, home-based services and in-home respite care.

For more information, call 815-744-3500 or visit ucp-cds.org.