Lockport Township honors veterans at annual dinner

Lockport Township held its fourth annual veterans dinner in celebration of the service and sacrifice of 150 veterans and their guests Thursday, Nov. 6, in the great hall at Mistwood Golf Club in Romeoville.

The complimentary meal included a buffet that featured salad, peppers, sausage, mostaccioli, chicken, mixed vegetables, bread and cheesecake for dessert.

Entertainment was provided by the duo Sweet Reminder, which delivered a performance of classic hits from the 1950s and ’60s, closing out with a rendition of “God Bless the U.S.A.”

The Veterans Assistance Commission of Will County set up a resource table, offering information on the services available to veterans in Will County.

Reservations for next year’s dinner will open next fall.

To qualify, residents must live in Lockport Township and be a veteran. For more information, call the township supervisor’s office at 815-838-0380.