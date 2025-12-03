Plainfield Village Board OKs plan to turn historic house into bed and breakfast

The Plainfield Village Board has given the green light to a plan to turn a 1841 historic house on West Main Street near downtown Plainfield into a bed and breakfast. (Eric Schelkopf)

The Plainfield Village Board has given the green light to a plan to turn a 1841 historic house on West Main Street near downtown Plainfield into a bed and breakfast.

At the Dec. 1 Plainfield Village Board meeting, village trustees unanimously approved a special use permit for Riverfront Manor, located at 24044 W. Main St.

Mark and Nancy Kveton, who own Sanctuary Events venue on Lockport Street in downtown Plainfield, plan to use the property for event lodging, such as wedding parties. The house was built in 1841 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Bob and Micaela Boness also are owners in the endeavor.

“All renters must be associated with an event held at Sanctuary,” Plainfield Economic Development Director Jake Melrose told village trustees. “Renters for the general public are prohibited.”

The property will accommodate up to 10 guests. No events will take place at the property, Melrose said.

“Our goal is to ensure that each guest enjoys a clean, comfortable, and memorable stay, while maintaining the integrity and beauty of this historic home,” states their proposal.

Village trustee Margie Bonuchi liked the idea.

“I’m excited to see this project come forward,” she said.

Bonuchi wondered if the village’s Historic Preservation Commission had any concerns about the project since it is an historic building.

“There’s no exterior facade work that’s being proposed at this time,” Melrose said in response.

Village trustee Vanessa Sula also liked the fact that the property will no longer be vacant.

“When we have these vacant buildings, it makes the neighboring businesses and residents less safe,” she said. “So it will be nice to get some eyes on there pretty regularly.”

Improvements are also being made to the property. Overgrown trees and shrubs have been trimmed and the parking lot will be sealed and striped in the spring, the owners said.

There are 10 parking spaces, including one designated for handicap parking.