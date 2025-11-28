Joliet woman reported missing from senior living center

A photo of Annie Tramble, 68, of Joliet, provided by courtesy of the Joliet Police Department. (Photo provided by courtesy of the Joliet Police Department)

A 68-year-old woman in Joliet has been reported missing and she has a condition that places her in potential danger, police said.

Annie Tramble was last seen on Wednesday. She was reported missing from Solstice Senior Living at Joliet, 901 Essington Road, according to a statement released Thursday evening by the Joliet Police Department.

Tramble is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds, police said. She has brown eyes with gray hair.

Tramble may be wearing a black coat and grey shoes, police said.

“She has a condition that places her in potential danger,” Joliet police officials said.

Anyone with information on Tramble’s location should call 911 or the Joliet Police Department at 815-726-2491.