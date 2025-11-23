Romeoville mayor to lead Metropolitan Mayors Caucus

The Metropolitan Mayors Caucus has announced that Romeoville Mayor John Noak has been unanimously elected as the next chair of its executive board.

The caucus is a regional coalition representing 275 cities, towns and villages across northeastern Illinois, working collaboratively on public policy issues that affect the region.

Noak has previously worked as the organization’s second vice chair and secretary. He also is president of the Will County Governmental League and is a board member of the Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning and Pace.

Joining Noak as the 2025-26 officers of the Metropolitan Mayors Caucus are: