Will County forest district adopts $83 million budget, more facility improvements planned

The Four Rivers Environmental Education Center in Channahon will receive a new HVAC system in one of the largest capital improvement plans budgeted for 2026 by the Will County Forest Preserve District. (Photo provided)

The Forest Preserve District of Will County has announced that its 2026 budget will include a decrease of over 6% in its property tax rate applied to next year’s tax bills.

“We’ve made great progress this year in expanding opportunities for conservation, recreation and education,” Executive Director Tracy Chapman said in a statement announcing the budget.

The budget plan was unanimously approved by the forest district’s Board of Commissioners on Nov. 13.

The district’s 2026 budget is balanced and totals $83 million, including a $26.9 million tax levy.

The overall budget represents a $19 million decrease from 2025 due to significant capital improvement projects being completed, although the levy includes an additional $200,000 in revenue.

The district’s 2025 tax rate is estimated at 0.0815 per $100 of equalized assessed valuation, down from 0.0874 for the 2024 levy, which represents a 6.78% overall decrease.

This continues a trend since 2023 of decreasing the overall tax rate.

The savings is expected to be a little over $6 for the average household. For a $350,000 home, the forest district’s portion of the tax bill will decrease from $95.17 in 2025 to $89.08 in 2026.

“The 2026 balanced budget will continue to support the district’s essential services, capital projects and debt obligations while remaining well below all legal tax rate limits,” Chapman said. “This conservative approach reflects the district’s long-standing commitment to responsible budgeting and living within its means.”

Tracy Chapman, executive director of the Forest Preserve District of Will County, speaks Aug. 8, 2025, during a program marking the 20th anniversary of the Hadley Valley Preserve wetlands restoration project in Joliet. (Photo by Cathy Janek for Shaw Local News Network)

Part of the increase in the 2025 budget was due to the acquisition of almost 800 acres of land using proceeds from a $50 million bond issue approved in the 2024 election. Those funds are earmarked for capital improvements planned through 2030.

“The acquisitions speak volumes about our team’s dedication and the community’s support,” Chapman said. “Every acre we protect and every project we complete adds to the legacy we’re building for future generations. We’re proud of the work we’ve done, and we’re even more excited about what’s ahead in 2026.”

Facility improvements

The 2026 budget includes more improvement plans, including replacement of the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system at the Four Rivers Environmental Education Center in Channahon; new police vehicles; maintenance equipment; and a computer network upgrade.

The HVAC system is expected to cost between $850,000 and $1.1 million, while the computer system is budgeted for $310,000.

Other projects slated for the coming year include:

Isle a la Cache preserve improvements

Hammel Woods campground improvements

Four Rivers/McKinley Woods canoe and kayak launch

Plum Creek/Snapper Pond access and dock

city of Wilmington canoe launch

DuPage River Trail, Weber Road connection, Phase 1 engineering

Wolf’s Crossing Road, Normantown Trail connection, Phase 1 engineering

Plum Creek Greenway Trail extension at Plum Valley Preserve

Hidden Lakes Trout Farm shelter installations

Veterans Memorial Trail tunnel and lighting

Veterans Memorial Trail, Phase 1 engineering of the trail extension from 159th to 135th Street, completing the northern segment of the trail in partnership with the Illinois Toll Highway Authority

Riverview Farmstead Preserve loop trail and amenities, Phase 1 engineering for the conversion of Book Road

Plum Creek Nature Center improvements, including design renovations for improvements to the nature center, which was last renovated in 2002

Sand Ridge Savanna Nature Preserve restoration, native seeding and ecological management of 400 acres

McKinley Woods restoration, invasive shrub control, native seeding and prescribed burning of 350 acres

Forked Creek Preserve restoration, continuing restoration of 170 acres of agricultural fields to native habitats

These public-access and improvement projects will be funded through property taxes, transfers from operating funds and fund balances, including the 2024 bond sale, according to the forest district.

Some special funds also will be used to pay for the projects.