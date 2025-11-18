Valley View School District names new superintendent

Dr. Teresa Polson will become the next superintendent of Valley View School District 365U beginning July 1, 2026. (Photo provided by Valley View School District 365U)

The Valley View School District 365U Board of Education stayed in house in selecting a new superintendent.

The board voted Monday night to approve Dr. Teresa Polson as superintendent effective July 1, 2026, succeeding Dr. Keith Wood, who will retire at the end of the current school year.

Polson is currently serving as District 365U’s assistant superintendent for educational services pre-kindergarten through 12th grade.

“We are looking forward to Dr. Polson’s leadership as we continue to move VVSD forward in achieving academic growth for our students and fiscal responsibility for our community,” Board of Education President Steve Quigley said in the release announcing Polson’s hiring.

“The Board had several outstanding candidates to consider as Dr. Wood’s successor, and we are pleased that the most outstanding and experienced candidate is both a current VVSD staff member, and also a longtime resident of the VVSD community.” Quigley said.

“I am honored to be selected by the VVSD Board of Education to succeed Dr. Wood as VVSD Superintendent,” Polson said in the statement from the district.

“VVSD is both my personal and professional home and I look forward to continuing the positive momentum in the District and continuing to evaluate where we are, and where we are going, to ensure an outstanding educational experience for our students,” she said.

Polson earned a bachelor of science degree from Illinois State University in 2002 and added a bachelor of arts degree from Governors State University in 2005, the district said.

She earned her first postgraduate degree in 2008, a masters’ degree in education administration from Northern Illinois University.

In 2018, she earned an Ed.S. degree in education leadership from NIU and then in 2021 she was conferred a doctoral degree in educational leadership and policy studies from NIU, the district said.

Polson began teaching in 2005 as a science teacher at A.Vito Martinez Middle School in District 365U. In August 2008, she moved into district administration as coordinator of special education programs, the district said.

After one year as dean of students at Brooks Middle School during the 2011-12 school year, Polson returned to district administration as assistant director of student services, the district said.

Beginning with the 2013-14 school year, Polson began a nine-year stay at Jane Addams Middle School, serving three years as assistant principal, followed by six years as principal.

Polson left District 365U in July 2022 to become assistant superintendent in Addison School District 4 before returning to Valley View in May 2024 to serve in her current role, the district said.

The search for a new superintendent began in July and continued over the past five months.

Valley View School District 365U serves approximately 15,500 students from Bolingbrook and Romeoville, along with portions of Plainfield, Lockport, and Downers Grove.