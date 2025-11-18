211 helpline connects Will County residents in need to those who can help

The Northern Illinois Food Bank South Suburban Center is located at 171 S Larkin Ave in Joliet. The Northern Illinois Food Bank is part of the 211 Illinois database. (Laurie Fanelli)

Need help in Will County? Simply call 211 or text 898211.

The 211 Helpline is a free, multi-lingual, confidential, 24-hour information and referral service where a live person helps the caller access resources and supports for a wide variety of needs.

The helpline can connect residents with clothing, food, shelter, rent and utility assistance; legal support, physical and mental health resources, employment supports; support for older Americans and people with disabilities; support for children, youth, and families; and support for veterans, according to 211 Illinois,

For a full list of supports, visit search.211illinois.org/topics.

Sarah Oprzedek, president and chief executive officer of United Way of Will County, said people in need may get frustrated when they don’t quality for certain programs.

But that doesn’t mean resources aren’t available, Oprzedek said. That’s why the 211 resource navigators ask lots of questions, she added.

“Some people might find the questions a little intrusive,” Oprzedek said. “But the whole point of a resource navigator is to understand everything contributing to the need you called about and help make more appropriate referrals.”

Oprzedek gave the example of a hypothetical caller who needs $860 dollars for car repairs. If resources to pay for the repairs aren’t available, the navigator may seek other resources to pay for housing, food and/or utilities to free up household funds for the car repairs, she said.

That’s why these conversations are crucial, she said.

“I know it’s hard to ask for help. And it takes a lot to do it,” Oprzedek said. “But the person on the other end is not trying to get off the phone as soon as possible. They’re trying to get to the root cause.”

Oprzedek said people won’t hear, “I’m sorry sir, there are no resources,” and then the call ends. Instead the navigator will say, “Tell me what’s going on,” so the navigator can make appropriate referrals, Oprzedek said.

“And in some cases, they [the navigator] will make the calls,” Oprzedek said.

Yes, it’s perfectly acceptable to call on another’s behalf, Oprzedek said.

For more information, visit uwwill.org/211-2.

Organizations providing free or low-cost services in Illinois that wish to be part of the 211 database, should visit 211illinois.org/list-with-211.