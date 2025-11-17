Texas National Guard leaving Elwood base this week

Soldiers are stationed at the Joliet Local Training Area site for the Illinois National Guard at 20612 Arsenal Road in Elwood on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025. (Laurie Fanelli)

More than one month after federalized members of the National Guard arrived at the Army Reserve base in Elwood, the troops are going home.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, late Friday U.S. Northern Command, which has been in charge of the Chicago-area deployment, stated “in the coming days, the Department [of Defense] will be shifting and/or rightsizing our Title 10 footprint in Portland, Los Angeles, and Chicago to ensure a constant, enduring, and long-term presence in each city. Our troops in each city (and others) are trained and ready and will be employed whenever needed to support law enforcement and keep our citizens safe.”

A Department of Defense official from the North Command confirmed to Shaw Local on Monday the 200 Texas guard members are currently being demobilized and the process will continue over the next few days until they are gone from Elwood.

However, the 300 Illinois troops will remain in place at the Elwood camp until further notice, the official said.

The Joliet Local Training Area site for the Illinois National Guard at 20612 Arsenal Road in Elwood on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. (Photo by Laurie Fanelli)

Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant said the county had been informed of the National Guard’s departure from the area, however, she said she had not been give a specific date for completion of the operation.

“We don’t know the exact date as of now,” Bertino-Tarrant said early Monday afternoon. “We appreciate the cooperation with the National Guard Commander throughout this time and we appreciate that their time here was uneventful and, I will add, probably unnecessary.”

Bertino-Tarrant added that the county had worked with the National Guard to block parking along the shoulder of Arsenal Road in front of the Joliet Area Army Reserve Training Center where the press and protesters had been gathering.,

“We will leave the signs up for a few more days until we’re given the thumbs up that they are fully evacuated,” she said.

A ‘No Parking’ sign and orange barrels are positioned along Arsenal Rd. in Elwood in the area near the Joliet Area Army Reserve Training Center base, which is currently hosting National Guard troops, as pictured on Oct. 22, 2025. (Laurie Fanelli)

The Elwood Police Department, who had been providing the area with extra patrols during the National Guard’s stay, did not reply to a request for comment when asked if they were aware of a withdrawal timeline, nor did the Village of Elwood.

All National Guard troops are currently prohibited by a court order from taking part in immigration enforcement activities with the Department of Homeland Security.

The pull-out of National Guard troops coincides with the departure of DHS agents from Naval Station Great Lakes in North Chicago, and the start of increased immigration activity by DHS in Charlotte, North Carolina.

While no official reason was given for the sudden movement of the stationed troops, it follows multiple court rulings prohibiting President Donald Trump’s deployment of the military in U.S. cities in Oregon and Illinois.

The most recent ruling in the matter was issued by U.S. District Judge Karin Immergut in Portland earlier this month, who issued a permanent injunction blocking the administration from deploying troops locally, because it had failed to establish that the president had the legal right to do so.

The administration has appealed the decision.

The City of Chicago currently has a lawsuit before the U.S. Supreme Court similarly arguing that Trump does not have the right to deploy troops to the city.

The deployment of the National Guard troops to Illinois has been vehemently opposed by Gov. JB Pritzker, as well as Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson.

Many protesters during the No Kings rallies across Joliet and Illinois on Oct. 18 also cited the action as a cause for them speaking out.

Up to 2,000 were estimated at the No Kings rally Saturday in Crystal Lake, with protesters lining several blocks of Route 14 during the event, part of a national protest. (Janelle Walker)

“We have gotten word that the Texas National Guard will withdraw from Illinois, and Border Patrol units have already begun pulling out of the Chicago area. Their departure is a relief to many residents who have endured weeks of intimidation, unconstitutional actions, and a climate of fear manufactured for political theater,” said activist group Indivisible Illinois, which organized many of the protests, in a statement. “We are thankful that the courts have stepped in, once again, to halt a full authoritarian takeover by blocking the unlawful deployment of the National Guard into Illinois.”