Joliet police seek public’s help in locating missing woman

The Joliet Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance for information regarding the location of a missing woman, last seen on Thursday.

Riene Valencia, 52, is described as being 5’5”, 239 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair, according to police.

She was last seen wearing a black sweater, black tights, and a black beanie cap and was last seen in the 4000 block of Hennepin Drive on Thursday, police said.

Valencia is an out of state resident staying at a local hotel, police said.

Riene Valencia, 52, has been reported missing and was last seen dressed like this in the 4000 block of Hennepin Drive in Joliet on Nov. 13, 2025. (Photo provided by Joliet Police Department)

“There is concern that she may be in a vulnerable state due to a mental health episode,” the Joliet Police Department posted on its Facebook page.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Riene Valencia is asked to call 911 or the Joliet Police Department at 815-726-2491.