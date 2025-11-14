Joliet man faces attempted murder charges after victim stabbed multiple times

A Joliet man was arrested and charged in connection with an attack in which the victim suffered multiple stab wounds.

Jesus Simms, 32, of Joliet, has been charged with attempted murder, armed violence, armed robbery, three counts of aggravated battery, and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, according to a news release from the Joliet Police Department.

Simms is accused of stabbing a 45-year-old man multiple times near South Ottawa and McDonough streets on Tuesday evening.

Joliet police tactical officers observed Simms in the 200 block of Sheridan Street about 5 p.m. Wednesday, and he ran from the officers when they attempted to stop and speak to him, according to the release.

Officers believed Simms ran into a residence in the 500 block of South Joliet Street, and detectives, tactical officers and patrol officers then established a perimeter around this residence, police said in the release.

Officers were granted consent to search the home by the homeowner, and when a K-9 unit assisted search began, Simms exited the residence, police said in the release.

He was placed into custody without further incident, police said in the release.

Simms was taken to Saint Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department after he requested medical assistance due to narcotics intoxication, police said.

This case was reviewed by the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office, and the office approved the charges, police said.

Simms was released from the hospital hours later, and he was processed at the Joliet Police Department and then transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility, police said.

Joliet Police Chief Bill Evans said the arrest of Simms reflects “the exemplary teamwork demonstrated by our Detectives, Tactical Officers, Patrol Officers, Narcotics Officers, Evidence Technicians and K-9 Officers, whose coordinated efforts brought a dangerous offender into custody without further harm to the public.”

Evans thanked the State’s Attorney’s Office for its “timely review and approval of charges.”

“We also extend our well wishes to the victim as he continues his recovery in the hospital,” Evans said.