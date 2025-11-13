Joliet police say man stabbed multiple times in targeted attack

A Joliet squad car sits on the street in downtown Joliet. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

Police are investigating the stabbing of a man in Joliet late Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the area of McDonough Street and South Ottawa Street at 4:43 p.m for reports of a stabbing and found a 45-year-old male with multiple stab wounds, Joliet police said in a news release.

Officers provided medical aid until the arrival of paramedics. The stabbing victim was transported to Saint Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department with serious injuries, police said.

Preliminary investigation indicates the victim was approached by an adult male who then stabbed him multiple times, police said.

“Detectives believe the suspect and victim knew one another and that this was a targeted attack,” police said in the release.

Officers and detectives conducted a thorough canvass of the area, police said.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department’s Investigation Division at 815-724-3020.

They can also contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/if they wish to remain anonymous.