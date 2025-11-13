State Rep. Manley of Joliet named to commission that audits state agencies

State Rep. Natalie Manley, D-Joliet, has been named to a legislative commission that reviews state agencies.

In a news release announcing the appointment, Manley said the Legislative Audit Commission is “an integral body to the General Assembly’s ability to monitor and ensure state agencies that are funded by taxpayers ... are using those dollars for their intended purpose.”

Manley is a certified public accountant and has worked as an accountant for almost three decades.

She is employed as a senior accountant at the Joliet firm Werner, Rogers, Duran & Ruzon.

The Legislative Audit Commission is bipartisan. It comprises an equal number of Democrats and Republicans from the House and Senate.

Manley also is the deputy majority leader in the House.