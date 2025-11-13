Decision on Moreno’s future with Joliet City Council delayed until December

Joliet Councilman Juan Moreno listens at a court proceeding in September on allegations that question his legitimacy to hold office. (Bob Okon)

A court hearing on Joliet City Council member Juan Moreno’s legitimacy to hold office has been pushed back to Dec. 4.

The hearing was slated for Thursday, but Moreno’s lawyers successfully had the hearing moved to Dec. 4.

Moreno’s lawyers could not be reached for comment.

Will County Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Pyles on Wednesday said Moreno’s attorneys wanted more time to respond to questions that he had posed during discovery proceedings in advance of the hearing.

The state’s attorney’s office has challenged Moreno’s legitimacy to hold office, questioning whether he was a resident of the city for the required one year before the April 1 election.

Moreno has filed a court affidavit stating that he was living separate from his family and in the city of Joliet when he met the legal residency requirement.