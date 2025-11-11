Joliet’s Joe’s Hot Dogs for sale

Joe’s Hot Dogs at 810 Plainfield Road in Joliet is seen on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025. (Photo provided by Timothy Baran)

A three-generation hot dog business in Joliet is now for sale.

The sale of Joe’s Hot Dogs in Joliet will include “the building and the business, including all restaurant equipment, inventory, trademarks, website domain, plans for drive through, the iconic Joes’s Hot Dog Sign” along with the security system and cameras, according to the @properties Christie’s International Real Estate website.

Not only is the building at 810 Plainfield Road well-maintained, the metal roof, HVAC updates, the Generac generator and parking lot expansion all happened in the last 10 years, according to the website.

In addition, the following were updated in 2010: kitchen, stainless steel counters and prep areas, walk in cooler and freezer, and hood system, according to the website.

Joe’s Hot Dogs’ kitchen equipment includes two fryers, gas countertop hot dog steamers, drop-in refrigerator, warmer, commercial microwave, milk shake machine, three freezers, a standing two-door refrigerator and POS system, according to the website.

The building includes a full basement for dry inventory storage and manager’s office and full attic access for any updates, according to the website.

The table tops in front of building offer outdoor eating space and the “greens space in rear of property could be used for picnic area,” according to the website.

Joe’s Hot Dogs has “341 feet of frontage along Route 30/Plainfield Road with two curb cuts and 15,500 average daily traffic count per IDOT,” according to the website.

The hot dog business also shares the six corners intersection with CVS and Dunkin.’

Joe’s Hot Dogs is an opportunity “to grow the business or just maintain the tradition that has been built over the years,” according to the website.

Serious inquiries only. Showings by appointment only.

The listing office is Century 21 Circle. Call 815-730-1199.